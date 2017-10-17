CAD Audio Enters Worldwide Distribution Pact with AM&S

From Left: Lynn Martin, AM&S; Dean Downey, AM&S; Kelly Statham, CAD; Moira Carr, CAD; Brig Carr, CAD; John Vorndran, AM&S; Glenn Roop, CAD. American Music & Sound (AM&S) has been appointed worldwide distributor for CAD Audio, an agreement that includes the company’s offering of wired and wireless microphones, headphones, and commercial and consumer audio products.

“This new relationship with CAD Audio is an exciting time for AM&S,” said Lynn Martin, president of American Music & Sound. “CAD Audio has had over 85 years of success designing and manufacturing popular and critically acclaimed live and recording microphones, headphones, and related commercial audio products, which makes them an ideal fit with our other product lines. We look forward to maximizing CAD’s penetration in the U.S. and world markets, and are genuinely excited about offering such an innovative line of live, recording, and commercial sound solutions.”