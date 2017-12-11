Black Box Launches Coalesce Meeting Place Edition Collaboration Platform

The What: Black Box has introduced Coalesce Meeting Place Edition (MPE), a cloud-based collaboration system that allows users to simultaneously access and share ideas, content, and presentations wirelessly from any network.

The What Else: Coalesce Meeting Place Edition supports both wired and wireless connectivity simultaneously, enabling local and remote meeting participation. The system connects a user’s laptop, tablet, or smartphone via Windows client, Chrome web browser, Apple Airplay, or Android/iOS apps. The Chrome and Apple functionality makes the new Coalesce especially helpful in educational settings where Chromebooks and iPads are often used.

With Coalesce, meeting participants can share any kind of content, including documents, images, videos, and apps. Users can reach through to control their devices directly from a touchscreen display to sketch ideas, annotate, and brainstorm in real time. To ensure security, the system features 2048-bit asymmetric encryption and a 256-bit symmetric session key, as well as optional PINs for system access.

“The next-generation of the Coalesce line is an intuitive, cost-effective wireless presentation platform that will enhance collaboration for businesses and schools alike,” said Tom Strade, Black Box Vice President of Product Innovation and Marketing. “The product complements our existing suite of conference room solutions, including presentation switchers, video wall processors, room scheduling and digital signage.”