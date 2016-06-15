beyerdynamic Introduces Quinta TB Mic at InfoComm

The What: At InfoComm 2016, beyerdynamic introduced Quinta TB, a new wireless boundary microphone with tri-band control, designed to complement the company’s product range of wireless conference systems.

The What Else: The Quinta TB system operates with high-quality audio and security, featuring a 128-bit encryption and a 24-bit PIN code. The multi-channel receiver features a long operating time of 14 hours with a short charging time. Different operating modes can be selected via the software. In the Microphone mode, Quinta CU acts as a multi-channel receiver in which a maximum of four Quinta TB can be operated simultaneously. In this mode, several control units can be connected via the software. In the Conference mode, the Quinta TB acts as a delegate unit and can therefore be used for any conventional conferencing application.