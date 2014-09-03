Bart Spriester to Head Harmonic Video Products

Harmonic, a leader in video delivery infrastructure, appointed Bart Spriester as senior vice president, video products. In this role with Harmonic, Spriester will lead the company's Video Product Management and Solutions organization and the management of its extensive broadcast and multiscreen video processing, production, playout, and delivery product portfolio.
Bart Spriester
- "Bart joins Harmonic with a deep understanding of our markets, extensive customer relationships, and a strong track record of providing the vision and action necessary to increase competitiveness, boost market share, and drive profit growth," said Harmonic president and CEO Patrick Harshman. "Bart's history of building and managing top-performing technology organizations is remarkable, and I look forward to growing our video business under his leadership."
- Prior to joining Harmonic, Spriester served as executive vice president and general manager, North America, and CTO for Encompass Digital Media, where he helped to lead the company's transformation into a global leader in provisioning of outsourced technical services to the media industry. He restructured the company's sales organization and improved its market competitiveness and customer support, as well as centralized and standardized business functions and systems.
- Previously, Spriester served at Cisco Systems as vice president and general manager for Digital Media Networks, a business unit focused on global service providers and media companies. He also served as managing director of Cisco's EMEA Video Division and was named to the company's European Operating Committee where he was tasked with shaping the strategy and performance goals that fueled revenue growth in the region.
- "Harmonic has navigated complex market transitions and successfully brought its VOS vision to life, and the company has enormous potential for further growth and profitability," said Spriester. "I look forward to working within the Harmonic team to help the company realize this potential and achieve even greater technical, operational, and business success."