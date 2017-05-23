AVAD Promotes Phillip Parrish to Manager of Pro AV

(L to R): Phillip Parrish, Dustin Jansen, and Ron Evans. AVAD has promoted Phillip Parrish, CTS-D, as manager of pro AV for the organization. Dustin Jansen and Ron Evans also have been promoted to regional sales managers for AVAD North America.

Parrish has been responsible for AVAD’s system design group and technical support groups, roles he will continue to hold while taking on his new position. He has played an integral role in the recent addition of new lines at AVAD as it continues to grow its market presence. Prior to starting at AVAD seven years ago, Parrish was an AMX certified programmer at PROAVP and a systems engineer at db Integrated Systems.

“AVAD is strengthing its commitment to the pro AV market,” Parrish said. “We are growing our inside and outside sales and technical teams. Also, in addition to adding new vendors and technologies to our already strong pro AV line card, we will be adding more trainings and tools to support our partners.”

“We’re excited to announce Phil’s promotion after his years of service to AVAD and our industry,” said Jon Zabel, vice president of sales and merchandising for AVAD. “Pro AV is a growing category and we understand the need for a dedicated department to provide our dealers with insight, service, and products for all their needs.”

Longtime AVAD employees, Dustin Jansen and Ron Evans, will assume new roles at regional sales managers where they will oversee many of the operations at AVAD branches and call centers. Jansen has been a key member of AVAD for nearly nine years and will be promoted from his current position as the branch manager for AVAD Scottsdale. Evans has worked at AVAD for five years where he has served as the manager of sales operation.