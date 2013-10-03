Westone Supports Hearing Health Foundation Research

Westone announced their support of The Hearing Health Foundation for ongoing research to prevent and cure hearing loss. Westone is committed to donating a portion of every sale of all Westone Audio products to the foundation through 2014.

Since 1959, Westone has developed technologies and custom products for the hearing health care and preservation market, many of these are still in use by professionals and their patients today. Relying on the same in-ear technology principles used in hearing and health care products, Westone developed specific balanced armature in-ear monitors for musicians that were designed to eliminate the need for on-stage monitors and block out hazardous live noise.

Established in 1958, Hearing Health Foundation (HHF) is the largest private funder of hearing research. HHF's grantees have become leaders in the field of hearing research, with many going on to receive important federal grants. Former grantees make up 20 percent of recipients of the prestigious Association for Research in Otolaryngology Award of Merit. In 2011, HHF launched The Hearing Restoration Project (HRP), a consortium of the field's top researchers to provide a biologic cure for hearing loss in the next ten years. This historic endeavor will forever change the landscape of hearing loss solutions and affect the lives of millions of Americans who currently live with hearing loss.

"We are extremely excited to partner with Hearing Health Foundation and help support their efforts in hearing research, hearing protection and a search for a cure to hearing loss," said John F. Lowrey, vice president, audio division. "We are committing significant resources to the Hearing Health Foundation with an initial gift and continuous commitment to donating a portion of each sale of all our audio products to their research. Westone Audio is committed to delivering the best audio and protection available to customers and we want to support HHF's efforts to find a cure for those who have already experienced hearing loss."

"Noise-induced hearing loss is 100 percent preventable. Westone is known for being a leader in the hearing care and preservation field and we're excited to work together to achieve the same goal: providing hearing loss solutions," said Andrea Boidman, executive director, Hearing Health Foundation. "We are so grateful for the support we have already received from Westone and their on-going efforts to our cause."