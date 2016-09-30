Audio-Technica Launches Subsidiary Company, Alteros

Audio-Technica has launched a new subsidiary company, named Alteros. The creation of this company will allow for dedicated focus and flexible action to provide a wide range of technically advanced solutions that directly address the issues surrounding the ever-shrinking frequency spectrum, affecting the operation of wireless products used in live audio production, broadcast studios, sporting events, theaters and other applications. In addition to Jackie Green, Audio-Technica U.S. VP R&D/Engineering and Alteros president and CTO, the Alteros management team includes Brian Fair, executive vice president Digital Engineering, and Bob Green, executive vice president, Product Engineering.



Philip Cajka (left), Audio-Technica U.S. President and CEO, and Jackie Green, Audio-Technica U.S. VP R&D/Engineering and Alteros President and CTO.

Capitalizing on A-T’s years of extensive ultra-wideband (UWB) and RF technology research, Alteros will focus on changing the rules on how audio professionals address the ongoing issues of frequency spectrum allocation, frequency auctions, frequency coordination and more.

“Alteros represents Audio-Technica’s absolute dedication and commitment to developing the highest-level technical tools in support of the high-end audio market. Our first product addresses the issues facing broadcasters and audio professionals operating in the wireless realm,” said Phil Cajka. “Jackie and her team have been working closely with leading broadcast engineers and their technical staff, who are all providing input which ultimately will result in a line of market-driven products under the Alteros brand. This is an exceptionally exciting time for Audio-Technica, and we expect great things to be coming from Alteros in the near future.”