Dolby Joins the AVnu Alliance

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has joined the AVnu Alliance as a promoter member.

Now part of a consortium of more than 45 manufacturers, Dolby is expanding the AVnu Alliance’s reach in enabling AVB device interoperability in the professional, consumer, and cinema markets.

“As we continue to develop the best entertainment technologies, we see the need for our customers to reliably connect devices with ease. The AVnu Alliance’s work in advancing the AVB standards and its certification program will help the industry reach this goal,” said Brian Link, vice president business development, Dolby Laboratories. “With the AVnu certification process just around the corner, we’re excited to contribute to help drive interoperability with a singular networking solution.”

As a member of the AVnu Alliance, Dolby will have access to a set of certification tools to pre-test AVB-based devices before entering the formal testing procedures. Alliance members also have the opportunity to participate in AVnu Alliance “plugfests,” where products are validated in a multi-vendor environment.