Atlona to Unveil HDMI/USB-C Wall Plate Switcher for HDBaseT Systems

The What: Atlona (booth 3961) will introduce its new AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP 2x1 wall plate switcher and HDBaseT transmitter at InfoComm 2017.

The What Else: The AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP enables video up to 4K/UHD at 60Hz with 4:2:0 chroma subsampling to be transmitted over 328 feet (100 meters) via category cable alongside embedded audio, control, and Ethernet signals. The unit features one HDMI and one USB-C input, with HDCP 2.2 compliance permitting the transport of protected content.

Auto-switching and integrated display control automatically select between the two inputs and power up the display when a laptop or presentation device is connected, enabling automated operation. Input selection, audio volume, and display power can also be controlled via RS-232 or TCP/IP commands, enabling integration with third-party control systems.

The AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP features a U.S., one-gang, Decora-style form factor and includes interchangeable black and white wall plates and faceplates, allowing discreet installation across a wide range of environments while simplifying ordering for integrators. Power is provided remotely via Power over Ethernet (PoE), saving time and integration costs, while power, input, and link indicators enable visual confirmation of signal status.

The AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP can serve as a core component of small AV deployments or as a remote input device for larger system applications. Paired with an HDBaseT receiver such as Atlona’s AT-UHD-EX-100CE-RX-PSE or the AT-HDVS-200-RX receiver and scaler, it forms a comprehensive integration solution for classrooms, huddle rooms, and meeting spaces. For larger-scale installations, the AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP can extend AV connectivity from a centralized, HDBaseT-input switcher to lecterns, floor boxes, and remote wall locations, giving presenters improved access to the system.

The wall plate switcher and transmitter can be remotely configured and managed over a network with the free Atlona Management System (AMS) software, streamlining installation and enabling centralized management of multiple Atlona products throughout a facility.

“The AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP combines first-of-its-kind USB-C support with many popular integration and user convenience features, delivering excellent value for AV applications and customers large and small,” said Steve Kolta, product manager, Atlona. “Its flexible input connectivity and automated ease of use are ideal for addressing the growing BYOD trend across all types of enterprises and institutions, while its Ethernet-enabled HDBaseT output and extensive network-based control capabilities provide the tools that systems integrators need.”

The Bottom Line: An HDBaseT switcher/transmitter with both USB-C input support, the AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP—which also supports HDMI connectivity—provides direct compatibility with new and emerging laptops, tablets, and smartphones that have AV-capable USB-C ports. This eliminates the need for cumbersome USB-C adapters, and helps users quickly go live with presentations, lectures, and other speaking events.

The AT-HDVS-210U-TX-WP will be available in Q4 at a suggested retail price of $689.99.