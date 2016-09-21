Almo Professional A/V Brings Host of New Products to E4 Boston

This Friday, September 23, Almo Professional A/V is bringing its E4 AV Tour to Boston for an informative day of InfoComm CTS-accredited courses, hands-on workshops, and an expansive lineup of product demonstrations.

“E4 Boston will include the most new products we’ve ever shown in our exhibit hall at one time,” said Melody Craigmyle, vice president of marketing for Almo Professional A/V. “E4 Boston attendees have a great advantage as so many of our exhibitors are specifically using this event to unveil, test and sneak peek their latest and greatest AV gear. Boston area resellers and integrators are strongly encouraged to make time for this E4. A firsthand look at these products and the time spent talking with the manufacturers and Almo’s Business Development Managers about them will be invaluable and can definitely give them an edge over their competitors.”

Following is a glimpse at just some of the new products that will be shown at E4 Boston:

BrightSign Redesigned LS, HD, XD and XT Media Players: Announced last week and shown publicly for the first time at E4 Boston, the upgraded media players now ship with a portfolio of technology updates including an M.2 interface for Wi-Fi antennae or a solid-state drive. BrightSign’s free BrightAuthor software and the BrightSign Network are also updated with advanced digital features for enterprise-level performance.

ClearOne Collaborate Share Multi-User Wireless Presentation: A wireless presentation solution designed to address challenges in meeting rooms and classrooms by converging in-room presentations and videoconferencing seamlessly into a single box, turning meeting rooms into face-to-face collaborative environments.

ClearOne DIALOG 20 Microphone System: A working prototype of the DIALOG 20 complete 2 channel wireless microphone system that consists of a receiver with a built-in antenna and all types of transmitters, boundary tabletop, gooseneck podium, handheld, belt pack and docking station.

Harman Control 23-1 Ultra-Compact Indoor/Outdoor Background/Foreground Speaker: A two-way three-inch speaker with rich sonic character, wide coverage, consistent dispersion, versatile mounting, and a contemporary high-design look that fits into a wide range of decors. Perfect for anywhere where a top quality compact indoor/outdoor foreground/background music (and/or paging) speaker is required.

Epson Pro L1505U 12,000-Lumen WUXGA Laser Projector: Combines a laser light source and 3LCD technology for powerful, uncompromising images. Intended for events staging, auditoriums, and sanctuaries, this projector features native WUXGA performance with Epson 4K Enhancement Technology. Its exceptional integration capabilities include diverse connectivity such as HDBaseT and nine optional powered lenses with lens shift and lens memory.

QSC AcousticDesign Series Ceiling Mount Loudspeakers: The innovative design has the most consistent off-axis ceiling speaker available today. The Directivity Matched Transition (DMT) loudspeakers deliver pristine audio reproduction for installations requiring a refined audio experience. New models include the AD-C4T and AD-C4T-LP four-inch, two-way, 120-degree conical coverage products and the AD-C6T and AD-C6T-LP six-inch, two way, 105-degree conical coverage products.

Atlona HDVS-300-KIT: Provides AV switching, USB and HDMI extension, plus system control for huddle space using PC-based conferencing codecs. The transmitter and receiver kit offer five video inputs shared between both devices for HDMI DisplayPort and analog video signals.

Hitachi LPWU9750 8000-Lumen Projector and LPWU3500 3500-lumen Projector: The new laser diode light source offers approximately 20,000 hours of operation time and is maintenance-free with no lamp or filter to replace, providing a drastic reduction in total cost of ownership. The HDBaseT-enabled projectors deliver distribution of uncompressed HD video up to 328 feet.

LG OLED 55EH5C 55-Inch Display: A fully customizable OLED display designed to transform an environment and the way people interact with it. This product is available in curved tiling, arched and flat configurations with the ability to swap and mirror content on either side of the screen.

LG 55VH7B 55-Inch Video Wall: With its borderless design, this video wall offers maximum immersion. It’s engineered with efficient management tools such as quad-core System on Chip, which plays various types of content without the need for an external media player. Designed to increase visibility, particularly in areas with heavy foot traffic such as museums, galleries, and large retail stores.

QSC SPA Series Amplifiers: Well-suited for use in corporate AV applications, the SPA2-200 and SPA4-100 offer 2x200W or 4x100W per channel into 8Ω and 4? outputs, with the ability to bridge channels for 70V and 100V capability. These half-rack size amplifiers offer a unique mounting system for flexible options, such as under the table, wall-mounted behind a display, or side-by-side in a credenza rack. They have an aesthetic design that easily blends into a corporate environment, and they include remote control capabilities for applications such as fire and safety paging.

Samsung Showcase at E4

E4 Boston will include Samsung’s showcase room with a creative mix of indoor SMART LED signage, semi-outdoor high ambient light displays for storefronts, outdoor displays certified to withstand the elements, a videowall made with seamless tiling and embedded System-on-Chip (SoC) technology, an interactive 82-inch E-Board display solution, a mirror display, and products from the new Samsung 4K display series.