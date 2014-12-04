Harman Professional: Top Business and Tech Trends in 2015

SCN: What technology and/or verticals were most successful in 2014?

Erik Tarkiainen: Harman has had some tremendous wins in the stadium/arena market this year. Harman systems have been installed in the new Levi Stadium (NFL's San Francisco 49ers), Edward Jones Dome (NFL's St. Louis Rams), Philips Arena (NBA's Atlanta Hawks), Quicken Loans Arena (NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers), McLane Stadium (Baylor University football), and TDECU Stadium (University of Houston football), to name just a few.

The integration of Duran Audio products into JBL's loudspeaker lineup has created opportunities in applications where extremely focused, directional audio is required. This includes transportation hubs, government facilities, theatrical productions and more.

And, of course, Harman's IDX Information Delivery Systems continue to find their way into the world's most technologically advanced airports, transportation centers, hotels and universities.





What customer or end-user demand surprised you the most and why?

I wouldn't call it surprising, but the demand for world-class lighting solutions in houses of worship has certainly grabbed our attention. The sheer volume of integrators that are installing Martin lighting into houses of worship, combined with the variety of products Martin provides, has given us very good reason to be optimistic about the future of this market.

Which vertical markets are on the rise and which do you see declining?

As mentioned, the addition of Martin lighting to the Harman family has created more opportunities within the house of worship market. We also see a lot of potential in the restaurant, retail and corporate markets, due in no small part to Harman's recent acquisition of AMX, and you'll see us making big pushes in these areas in the coming months.

Erik Tarkiainen