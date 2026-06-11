The Insider: Barco ClickShare's Roadmap for InfoComm 2026

AVT Question: Please share insights into your company’s roadmap for products and solutions to be showcased at InfoComm.

Thought Leader: Gauthier Renard, Group Product Manager, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

Microsoft Teams Rooms added much-needed structure, security, and consistency to hybrid meetings. But structure alone does not reflect how meetings actually unfold, with people switching rooms at the last minute, external guests arriving with their own laptops, or a customer sending a meeting link for a different platform. When that happens, even well-equipped rooms can let people down.

For users, the friction is immediate: They walk into a Teams Rooms space, but the meeting is scheduled on another platform; they move rooms unexpectedly and cannot access the new room’s audio and video; or, maybe a guest is ready to present but cannot access the company tenant. The meeting does not fail because of poor planning; it fails because real life doesn’t always play out as planned.

As hybrid work matures, flexibility becomes the real benchmark for meeting room success. Gauthier Renard, Group Product Manager, Meeting Experience at Barco ClickShare

The core challenge is not Microsoft Teams Rooms; it is the gap between a standardized room experience and the variety of meetings people actually join. A space that works perfectly for a scheduled Teams meeting can become harder to use when the meeting link is for another platform, the host is an external guest, or someone needs to run the call from their own laptop. Users fall back on cables, workarounds, or urgent support calls, turning small disruptions into recurring delays.

Adding wireless BYOD within a Teams Rooms environment changes that dynamic, allowing structure and flexibility to coexist. The room remains Teams Rooms ready and aligned with IT requirements, while users can join the call from their laptop when the meeting is hosted on another platform like Zoom, Webex, and Google Meet. External guests can also run meetings confidently while maintaining a consistent in-room experience.

As hybrid work matures, flexibility becomes the real benchmark for meeting room success. Solutions such as ClickShare Hub, with wireless BYOD for Microsoft Teams Rooms, help absorb real-world unpredictability without adding complexity. When users trust that a room will support them no matter how the meeting evolves, meetings become truly reliable spaces for collaboration.