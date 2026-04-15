Roland Introduces V-1-4K Video Switcher and Graphics Presenter Version 3.0 with 4K Support

Roland Professional A/V has released the V-1-4K, a compact 4K 60p video switcher that provides an easy transition to 4K workflows in today’s production environments. In addition, Graphics Presenter Version 3.0 software now offers 4K operation, and the VenuSet control panel software has been updated to support the V-1-4K.

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As 4K sources and displays become standard across event production, corporate facilities, broadcast studios, and educational spaces, users need imaging tools that deliver high-quality results without the size, cost, and complexity of traditional broadcast systems. The V-1-4K addresses this need by delivering 4K performance in a portable and approachable design suitable for both emerging and experienced operators.

Building on the proven workflow of Roland’s V-1 series, the V-1-4K offers 4K 60p and HDR processing in a highly compact footprint. The all-in-one hardware design includes five HDMI 2.0 inputs and six total outputs, including HDMI, USB, and multi-view; high-quality scalers on every input for seamless operation with mixed 4K and HD video sources; USB-C 4K streaming output for direct use with popular conferencing, streaming, and capture platforms; multi-channel audio mixing with effects and processing; built-in control for a wide range of PTZ cameras; and remote operation supported through dedicated Roland control apps for macOS, Windows, and iPadOS.

This feature set enables engineers and operators to quickly put the V-1-4K system into service for in-person events, hybrid livestreams, multi-camera studio productions, corporate meetings, worship services, and classroom applications.

The V-1-4K also includes a Region of Interest (ROI) mode that allows users to crop up to four unique virtual shots from a single 4K camera source. This enables flexible single-camera production setups for panel discussions, classrooms, training spaces, and fixed installations where adding more hardware may be impractical or cost-prohibitive.