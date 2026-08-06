NDI Partners with KTC to Bring Native IP Video to Commercial Displays

Details:

KTC becomes a preferred NDI technology provider for display solutions, with early access to NDI's toolkit for embedding professional-grade IP video directly into hardware.

The companies will integrate NDI-enabled IP video capabilities into KTC's commercial display, digital signage, and interactive panel product lines.

"Working closely with the NDI team gives our R&D organization direct visibility into their technology roadmap as we build the next generation of KTC display products."

NDI and KTC Partnership: What to Know

NDI and Shenzhen KTC Technology ("KTC") now have a strategic partnership that will bring NDI technology to a wide range of new display products. Under the agreement, KTC becomes a preferred NDI technology provider for display solutions, with early access to the NDI Advanced SDK ("ASDK")—NDI's toolkit for embedding professional-grade IP video directly into hardware—accelerating development of next-generation, network-native commercial displays.

"NDI-native displays have proven themselves across demanding production environments where teams already rely on manufacturers to see NDI content as it's being created, and KTC is showing what that same capability can do for signage, corporate and education audiences," said Miguel Coutinho, head of NDI. "KTC is one of the largest display manufacturers in the world, and this collaboration is about making it easier for NDI-native displays to reach a much broader market, particularly across Pro AV, where demand for NDI-enabled displays is growing significantly. Giving KTC's engineering teams early access to our SDK and roadmap means IP video connectivity can be designed into their products from the ground up, rather than added on afterward."

Together the companies will integrate NDI-enabled IP video capabilities into KTC's commercial display, digital signage, and interactive panel product lines, making it easier for customers to deploy network-based video workflows without the cost and complexity of traditional point-to-point AV infrastructure.

"NDI has become the standard that our customers expect for network-based video, and this partnership lets us bring that capability into our display portfolio faster and more consistently," said Robert Chen, general manager of commercial display BU, Shenzhen KTC Technology. "Working closely with the NDI team gives our R&D organization direct visibility into their technology roadmap as we build the next generation of KTC display products."