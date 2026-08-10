CEOs, CTOs, Presidents, and Acquisitions. 9 Strategic Appointments to Know in This Week's Pro AV Newsmakers

What you missed:

Bose Professional acquired Fulcrum Acoustic and ﻿Live Media Group acquires Gravity Media's U.S. mobile production assets.

Nine key appointments were made at Analog Way, Pro Audio Design/Theory Professional, Diversified, VTG, KMH Integration, and QuickLink.

Electronics veteran Don Ambrose retired, LEA Professional expands, and AtlasIED prepares you for flight.

Last week was a very busy one, as seven key appointments were made across the industry, ranging from CEOs to architects. Of course, the big news of the previous week came from two audio powerhouses merging.

Bose Professional acquired Fulcrum Acoustic, the Massachusetts-based manufacturer of high-performance loudspeakers, amplifiers, and immersive audio systems. Fulcrum will continue operating under its own brand, with its products, customer support, service and partner relationships remaining unchanged. This marks Bose Professional's first acquisition since becoming an independent company following Transom Capital Group's purchase of the business in 2023. You can get more of the details in our full article here.

In other acquisition news last week, Live Media Group acquired Gravity Media's U.S. mobile production assets, adding eight mobile production units—including three premium production trucks with existing major broadcast contracts—to its expanding nationwide fleet. The transaction also includes the addition of engineering and technical staff, further strengthening Live Media Group's production expertise across the country. As part of the agreement, Live Media Group and Gravity Media have also established a strategic partnership that will allow the companies to collaborate on projects requiring both mobile production facilities and services. While Live Media Group assumes ownership and operation of Gravity Media's U.S. based Outside Broadcast (OB) truck fleet, Gravity Media will continue to support projects through its internationally recognized RF technology and other services, creating a comprehensive solution for clients operating throughout the United States.

Now, sit back, and get caught up on the week that was in your Monday edition of Pro AV Newsmakers.

People News

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Andy Towers Named New Analog Way Western Regional Sales Manager

(Image credit: Analog Way)

Analog Way has added Andy Towers as Western regional sales manager. Towers is a recognized video wall and processing expert with more than 15 years of business development and global sales strategies experience.

Towers joins the company with vast experience in image processing and dvLED technology, further bolstering Analog Way’s expertise in the market. Prior to coming on board, he spent three years as sales-senior applications specialist at Christie Digital Systems. Earlier, Towers served in Western regional sales management at Delta Electronics and Jupiter Systems and as an account manager at AVDG.

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Don Ambrose Retires from Arlington

(Image credit: Arlington Industries)

Arlington Industries' Don Ambrose officially retired on Sept. 1, after serving as director of sales and marketing since 2023. Ambrose joined Arlington as its Southern regional manager in March of 2005. He was promoted to national sales manager in 2012 succeeding Ray Kennedy.

Ambrose leaves Arlington after a 47-year career in the electrical industry that also included roles at Westinghouse Electric Supply Co., Ideal Industries, Firex, and Johns Manville. He began his career in the electrical industry in 1979, upon graduating from The University of Texas at Austin. After years in electrical distribution, he secured a position on the supplier side of the business, where he rose through the ranks to National Sales and Marketing roles at four separate companies.

Ambrose has served in a voluntary capacity under three different presidents of the National Electrical Manufacturer’s Representative Association (NEMRA). He was also the recipient of the NEMRA’s Excellence in Regional Sales Management Award at their Chicago conference in 2013.

AtlasIED Welcomes New Eastern Regional Sales Manager, Transportation

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AtlasIED, a recognized leader in the commercial audio and security industries, today announces the appointment of Ethan Janzen as Eastern Regional Sales Manager, Transportation. In his role, Janzen will lead AtlasIED’s transportation sales in the Eastern United States, enhancing the company’s presence in the region.

Janzen joins AtlasIED with 16 years of experience driving revenue growth across the commercial audiovisual (AV) industry. Having worked with top companies for nearly two decades, Janzen brings incredibly strong industry connections that will be key to supporting AtlasIED’s transportation footprint. Janzen specializes in channel enablement & scaling, market share & competitive displacement, and possesses strong multi-vertical experience, which will be critical in reinforcing AtlasIED’s presence in airports, rail, bus, and other transit verticals.

Diversified Appoints Pete Emminger as Global Chief Technology Officer

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Diversified appointed Pete Emminger as global chief technology officer. Emminger is leading the company’s global go-to-market technology strategy, helping clients anticipate market shifts, strengthen technical capabilities, and navigate an increasingly connected technology landscape. He is working across Diversified’s business to connect emerging technologies with practical client needs, while helping shape the company’s technical direction, strategic partnerships, and future solutions.

Emminger brings more than two decades of experience leading technology strategy, product development, and transformation across media, entertainment, live production, and sports.

Most recently, he served as global chief technology officer at NEP Group, where he led the evolution of the company’s service and product offerings, including the development of new software products. His work included aligning technology investments with business priorities, increasing development velocity and focusing resources on solutions with the greatest potential to support customers and long-term growth.

Robert Weisenfeld joins G&T as Director, Broadcast & Media

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Gardiner & Theobald (G&T) has added Robert Weisenfeld as director, broadcast and media, strengthening the firm's technical services capabilities for clients operating live-feed and broadcast environments.

Weisenfeld brings more than two decades of broadcast operations and engineering experience, including senior technical management roles with the Associated Press and NEP Group, where he has led live production infrastructure for major sports, news, and entertainment broadcasts. His addition reflects G&T's continued investment in specialized technical expertise to support clients across studio builds, broadcast facility moves, and live-production environments—from traditional broadcasters to corporate headquarters, auction houses, and production studios that depend on live-feed infrastructure.

KMH Adds In-House Architecture

(Image credit: KMH Integration)

KMH Integration is expanding its ability to serve media, broadcast, and IT organizations by adding Keith Hanadel, an accomplished architect with decades of industry experience, to its team. The addition of in-house architectural design and team leadership to KMH’s total project management platform reinforces the company’s position as a systems integrator with the planning, technology, design, engineering, and execution expertise needed to bring projects of any scope from “concept to completion.”

At KMH Integration, Hanadel is using his 30-plus years of experience planning and designing facilities for media and broadcast organizations worldwide, including CBS, Disney, Univision, NBCUniversal, MLB Network, YouTube, PGA Tour, and Netflix. Prior to joining KMH, he was Northeast region practice lead for media at Gensler. His career also includes 23 years at HLW International, leading the firm’s national Media and Entertainment practice.

Pro Audio Technology and Theory Audio Design Appoint Rafael A. Nevares as President

(Image credit: Pro Audio Technology and Theory Audio Design)

Pro Audio Technology and Theory Audio Design have appointed growth-oriented leader Rafael A. Nevares as president. Bringing more than 35 years of executive experience to the dual role, he is focused on spearheading the next chapter of growth for both companies, focusing on market-driven brand strategies, cross-functional team alignment, and customer-centric scaling.

An audio/video industry veteran, Nevares has built a reputation for leading organizations from early-stage concept to successful execution. He has held high-level executive and BoD positions for several prestigious premium audio brands, including AudioQuest, Audio Research Corporation, MartinLogan, and Gold Peak’s Kinergetics Holdings (Celestion and KEF).

QuickLink Expands North American Team

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QuickLink welcomed Kane Peterson to its North American team as pre‑sales, customer success, and product development engineer. In this newly expanded role, Peterson supports customers across the region with workflow consultation, pre‑sales guidance, onboarding, and product development insights.

Peterson brings more than 34 years of broadcast industry experience, with a career defined by deep technical expertise and a strong commitment to customer success. Throughout his decades in the field, he has worked closely with broadcasters, production teams and technology partners to design workflows, guide complex projects and deliver solutions that elevate content creation and live production.

Virtual Technologies Group Appoints Kevin Farnham as CEO

(Image credit: VTG)

Virtual Technologies Group (VTG) has appointed Kevin Farnham as chief executive officer. Farnham oversees VTG’s strategic vision and work with the firm’s executive team to lead its long-term growth strategy.

Farnham has been a board member for VTG since 2024 and has actively advised on key operational and value creation initiatives over the last two years prior to this appointment. As CEO, he leverages his operational expertise to bring together the scale, breadth and technical capabilities of VTG’s business offerings to reach an even greater number of prospective clients and help the firm achieve its next phase of growth. Nick Jean-Baptiste, managing partner at Jacmel and former VTG CEO, has assumed the role of Board Chairman.

Farnham joined VTG with more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, playing pivotal roles in scaling operations and driving sustained revenue growth across enterprise technology, cloud, IT, technical staffing, managed security services, and managed infrastructure solutions businesses. Before joining VTG, he was a senior operating executive with Abry Partners, where he successfully collaborated and partnered with management teams to enhance portfolio performance.

Company News

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AtlasIED Is Ready for Takeoff: Solutions Installed in 80% of J.D. Power’s Top 30 Airports

As North America's busiest airports continue to raise the bar for the passenger experience, clear, reliable communication has become an essential part of that equation. In the latest J.D. Power North America Airport Satisfaction Study , 24 of the highest-rated airports rely on AtlasIED's public address and life safety communication technologies, underscoring the company's role in supporting seamless passenger communications across some of the continent's top airports. The study measured passenger satisfaction across mega, large, and medium airports using feedback from more than 30,000 travelers in the United States and Canada.

Of the 30 airports recognized in the report, AtlasIED communication systems are installed in all 10 top mega airports, six of the top 10 large airports, and eight of the top 10 medium airports. AtlasIED's transportation portfolio enables airports to provide consistent communication across terminals while meeting the operational needs of facilities of all sizes. As airports invest in modernization initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and the passenger experience, intelligent communication systems are essential components of next-generation airport infrastructure.

LEA Professional Partners with Audium

LEA Professional has partnered with Audium, an AV distributor based in the capital of Portugal. This partnership will bring LEA Professional’s extensive technology catalog to customers throughout Portugal.

With over 40 years of experience in the professional audio industry, the Audium team is perfectly positioned to expand LEA’s presence in Europe. Through this partnership, Audium will represent LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity.

LA Dodgers Team up with LG on Stadium Tech and Fan Experience

LG Electronics USA has been named a partner of the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers under a new multi-million-dollar, three-year marketing and technology partnership that combines display innovations with one of Major League Baseball's most iconic franchises.

The partnership establishes LG as a Dodgers marketing partner throughout the club's 81 regular-season home games as well as home postseason games. Fans will experience LG through in-game branding, digital and social media integrations, and interactive brand activations. LG also plans to partner with the Los Angeles Dodgers on community-impact initiatives benefitting residents throughout Southern California (details to be announced later).

The agreement builds upon LG's collaboration with ANC to enhance the fan experience at Dodger Stadium through advanced dv LED display technology. As part of the stadium's latest digital transformation, LG commercial display solutions power key visual experiences throughout the ballpark, including 771 feet of high-impact LED ribbon boards encircling the historic stadium and delivering dynamic game information, statistics, entertainment content and sponsor messaging.