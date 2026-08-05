JUST IN: Bose Professional Acquires Fulcrum Acoustic

What to know:

Acquisition expands Bose Professional’s performance audio portfolio while preserving the Fulcrum brand, team, and Massachusetts manufacturing operations.

This marks Bose Professional's first acquisition since becoming an independent company following Transom Capital Group's purchase of the business in 2023.

Fulcrum Acoustic continues under its own brand—with no change to the products and day-to-day operations. Product lines, specification resources, support, and channel relationships remain in place, and design and manufacturing continue in Whitinsville.

Get the Details of the Bose Professional Acquisition

(Image credit: Bose Professional)

Bose Professional has acquired Fulcrum Acoustic, the Massachusetts-based manufacturer of high-performance loudspeakers, amplifiers, and immersive audio systems. Fulcrum will continue operating under its own brand, with its products, customer support, service and partner relationships remaining unchanged. This marks Bose Professional's first acquisition since becoming an independent company following Transom Capital Group's purchase of the business in 2023.

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The acquisition combines Bose Professional’s scale, resources and distribution network with the Fulcrum brand, creating opportunities to extend its reach into new markets worldwide. Fulcrum adds nearly two decades of expertise in performance audio, including immersive audio and active acoustics, while broadening Bose Professional’s portfolio of solutions for performance and commercial environments.

“We’ve admired Fulcrum for years—not just for its exceptional products, but for the way its team supports customers,” said John Maier, chief executive officer of Bose Professional. “The company has built one of the industry’s strongest reputations through world-class engineering and an unwavering commitment to the people it serves. Our goal is to preserve what makes Fulcrum unique while providing the resources and global reach to help accelerate growth and bring its innovations to even more customers around the world.”

Founded in 2008 by Stephen Siegel, Dave Gunness, and Chris Alfiero, Fulcrum Acoustic builds loudspeakers around a distinctive engineering philosophy: treat digital signal processing as a core design ingredient from the start. That approach runs through a catalog of roughly 130 products—coaxial point-source designs, patented Passive Cardioid Technology, and the company’s TQ processing.

Fulcrum Acoustic continues under its own brand—with no change to the products and day-to-day operations. Product lines, specification resources, support, and channel relationships remain in place, and design and manufacturing continue in Whitinsville.

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“From our first conversations, it was clear Bose Professional understood what makes Fulcrum distinctive and why our approach resonates with customers,” said Stephen Siegel, co-founder and president of Fulcrum. “Our customers choose Fulcrum for the engineering, the craftsmanship and the way we stand behind our work—and none of that changes. With Bose Professional’s global reach and support, we can bring our work to more customers around the world at a much faster pace than we could on our own.”

As previously announced here on SCN, Bose Professional will begin transitioning to the 802 LABS brand in February 2027. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Bose Professional. Third Side Capital served as financial advisor to Fulcrum, and Mirick served as legal counsel.