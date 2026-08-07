Renkus-Heinz Helps Mahindra University Auditorium Move to the Head of the Class

Summary:

Renkus-Heinze C Series loudspeakers provide even coverage throughout the 1,100-seat space﻿.

The auditorium is now future-ready for planned AV enhancements.

Renkus-Heinz Enhances Coverage at Mahindra University

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

Mahindra University in Hyderabad, Telangana, India, is recognized for academic excellence and high-tech facilities. The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Auditorium is a multi-purpose space developed as part of a wider campus expansion and used for events, musical performances, seminars and daily classroom lectures. To support both teaching and cultural programming, the university installed a Renkus-Heinz C Series point source system, designed to deliver excellent speech intelligibility and high-quality sound across every application.

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The design brings together two passive CX151B Complex Conic loudspeakers; 10 compact, passive coaxial CX61B loudspeakers; and 10 DRS18-2B subwoofers, creating a full-range reinforcement solution that provides even coverage, controlled output and reliable intelligibility throughout the 1,100-seat space. System design and specification were led by Sriram B.R., design director at AV consultancy firm Sonics, with CMPPL responsible for integration. Alphatec, Renkus-Heinz’s local distributor, supported setup and commissioning, while Audio-Technica microphones improved voice capture and audience interaction.

“The large hall required an audio system that delivers strong coverage without adding unnecessary complexity or visual intrusion,” explained Sriram. “Before the new system was installed, students had to share microphones during lectures and sessions, so improving voice reinforcement was also an important consideration.”

Sriram explained that the auditorium is an enclosed, air-conditioned space with no windows, making acoustic control especially important. “By integrating the system around the stage and proscenium area, with key elements mounted high above the front of the stage, we were able to direct sound precisely into the raked seating area while maintaining clear front-to-back coverage and minimizing visual impact. The compact C Series form factor made this easier,” he added.

Acoustic containment was also central to the design. “It was imperative that the sound stayed within the auditorium to avoid excessive sound spill,” explained Narasa Raju, manager at Tech Mahindra. “The new system ensures every note and every word can be heard clearly within the room, without leaking into surrounding areas of the campus.”

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System control is managed via Dante and a touch panel with presets, allowing university staff to operate the room with ease. Beyond the loudspeaker system, the auditorium was equipped with a wider AV infrastructure, including wireless microphones, a pass-around microphone, mixing, DSP, switching, video systems, screens and cameras to support teaching, presentations and event production.

(Image credit: Renkus-Heinz)

The overall installation was delivered against a strict deadline, with the auditorium needing to be fully operational in time for its inauguration. “With support from Karan Kathuria, director of sales and business development, and the wider Renkus-Heinz team, minor issues were promptly resolved, helping us to keep on schedule,” explains Sriram.

The C Series system has improved day-to-day operation across the auditorium’s varied program. “Staff can operate the system with confidence, while students benefit from clear, consistent audio whether they are attending a lecture, seminar, musical performance or cultural event,” confirmed Raju.

“The system sounds spectacular and delivers exactly what the university needs,” Sriram agreed. “It has become a reference point for other projects, which is a strong indication of how successful the design has been. Mahindra University had very clear objectives from the start, and that clarity helped us deliver a solution that continues to perform while leaving room for upgrades.”