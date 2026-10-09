247.5-Square-Foot Alfalite LED Wall Equips TSAmediaHUB Monitoring Room

Summary:

Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA) has deployed a massive Alfalite LED wall at Telefónica’s National Supervision and Operations Centre in Aravaca, Madrid, to serve as the core monitoring display for its new TSAmediaHUB content platform.

The bezel-free panoramic screen connects via NDI servers, allowing operators to easily monitor, compare, and customize multiple live broadcast feeds across a single continuous field of view.

Built in Spain, Alfalite's UHD Finepix 1.2 screen uses MATIX AlfaCOB technology—featuring a non-glare matte finish, ultra-wide 175-degree viewing angles, fanless quiet cooling, and durable module encapsulation—making it tailored for long, mission-critical operator shifts.

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Telefónica Servicios Audiovisuales (TSA), the audiovisual services arm of global telecommunications group Telefónica, has supplied and commissioned an LED wall from Alfalite for a new broadcast monitoring room in Madrid. The room supports TSAmediaHUB, Telefónica' s new platform for audiovisual content production, management, processing, storage, and distribution. It is located at the group' s National Supervision and Operations Centre in Aravaca, Madrid.

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Measuring 37.4x6.6 feet (11.4x2m), the UHD Finepix 1.2 MATIX AlfaCOB display provides a viewing area of almost 248 square feet. It is used for production control and monitoring of broadcast feeds whose transmission is managed by TSA.

Operators in a broadcast monitoring room need to watch multiple feeds at once and respond quickly to any issues. Alfalite's panoramic display provides a continuous viewing surface with no bezels to interrupt the image, making it easier to arrange and compare sources within a single field of view. The display is integrated with servers that deliver video feeds via NDI. This setup allows sources to be distributed and displayed centrally, with layouts adapted to the needs of each operation.

(Image credit: Alfalite)

Designed and manufactured by Alfalite in Spain, the UHD Finepix 1.2 features a 1.2mm pixel pitch, a 7,680 Hz refresh rate, and 175-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles. These specifications provide the detail, uniformity, and readability needed to monitor multiple feeds from different positions around the room.

MATIX AlfaCOB technology provides a matte finish that reduces reflections and glare, an important consideration in spaces with controlled lighting where operators spend long periods in front of the display. Full encapsulation of the LED modules also improves protection against impacts, liquids and chemicals, supporting reliability and durability under intensive use. Fanless convection cooling contributes to quiet operation in the room.

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"This project brings together exactly the demands we designed UHD Finepix to meet: a mission-critical environment, intensive use and decisions that depend on what operators can see on screen," said Luis Garrido, executive director of Alfalite. "In a broadcast monitoring room, a seamless image, readability and reliability are essential to the job. Combining a 1.2mm pixel pitch with MATIX AlfaCOB gives TSA a uniform panoramic display with reduced reflections, built for demanding operations. We are proud that our technology is part of TSAmediaHUB and Telefónica’s move towards more centralised, flexible audiovisual operations."