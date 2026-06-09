Shure on the AV Inflection Point, and How Its New Solutions Underpin Today’s Environments

In a video interview, Sean Bowman, associate vice president of North American sales at Shure, sat down with AV Technology’s Cindy Davis to discuss how InfoComm 2026 marks a major inflection point for the AV industry, the impact of AI, and how the company's new product solutions are designed for scalable, standardized AV/IT and real workflows.

Check out the video interview to learn how Shure's new product solutions ensure every voice is heard, regardless of the room size. The new solutions also address the fact that AV is now an IT concern, requiring cloud management and visibility.

Bowman stressed that excellent audio is critical for AI productivity tools, such as Microsoft Copilot and Zoom AI companion, as they rely on accurate data ingest for functions such as transcription, translation, and captioning. High intelligibility is required to ensure meeting equity, minimize transcript errors, and accurately attribute who said what in a meeting, making AI agents more effective participants.

For an in-person demo, visit the Shure booth located in the Central Hall at InfoComm, #C9018. Check out the Shure Sessions at InfoComm here , and get a free hall pass.

Visit the Shure website to learn more about its latest innovations in collaboration technology.