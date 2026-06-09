Shure on the AV Inflection Point, and How Its New Solutions Underpin Today’s Environments
Shure discusses how InfoComm 2026 marks a major inflection point for the AV industry, the impact of AI, and how the company's new product solutions are designed for scalable, standardized AV/IT and real workflows.
In a video interview, Sean Bowman, associate vice president of North American sales at Shure, sat down with AV Technology’s Cindy Davis to discuss how InfoComm 2026 marks a major inflection point for the AV industry, the impact of AI, and how the company's new product solutions are designed for scalable, standardized AV/IT and real workflows.
Check out the video interview to learn how Shure's new product solutions ensure every voice is heard, regardless of the room size. The new solutions also address the fact that AV is now an IT concern, requiring cloud management and visibility.
Bowman stressed that excellent audio is critical for AI productivity tools, such as Microsoft Copilot and Zoom AI companion, as they rely on accurate data ingest for functions such as transcription, translation, and captioning. High intelligibility is required to ensure meeting equity, minimize transcript errors, and accurately attribute who said what in a meeting, making AI agents more effective participants.
For an in-person demo, visit the Shure booth located in the Central Hall at InfoComm, #C9018. Check out the Shure Sessions at InfoComm here, and get a free hall pass.
Visit the Shure website to learn more about its latest innovations in collaboration technology.
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Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. A storyteller at heart, Davis enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the evolving AV/IT industry. She develops and moderates AV/IT roundtables and co-hosts the AV/IT Summit. Davis explores the experiential ethos of the modern workplace and higher ed campus to provide insight into the drivers that will impact decisions. For more than 25 years, she has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer B2C publications, associations, and companies. Recently, she has become obsessed with the role of AI in the workplace.