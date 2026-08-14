Music First Philosophy: How Genelec Powers Luxury Hospitality

In this installation, Genelec helped:

Keep foreground audio as a central pillar of the hotel's luxury experience, character, and brand identity.

Helped solved the distance issue via a single network cable per speaker while preserving the luxury aesthetic with the Genelec Smart IP loudspeakers using Power over Ethernet (PoE).

Used the loudspeakers as a visual and technical feature, intentionally displaying 21 surface-mounted Genelec 4430 in the Mojo Lounge.

(Image credit: Genelec)

While luxury hospitality traditionally focuses on fine dining, elegant interiors, and attentive service, JAG Hotel in downtown St. John’s, Newfoundland, sets itself apart through sound. Under the guidance of owner John Steele, whose passion for music shapes the property’s character, audio quality is built into the hotel’s identity rather than treated as an afterthought, which was Genelec was selected for the guest experience.

[AV/IT Summit Offers Solutions to Today’s Integration Challenges]

This music-driven philosophy took center stage when JAG Hotel expanded its top three floors to include the office floor, a penthouse suite, and the Mojo Lounge—a lavish cocktail bar on the eighth floor. To deliver an exceptional listening experience, the property required a premium audio system capable of making sound a core part of the guest environment.

To achieve this, Steele Hotels collaborated with Canadian AV distribution and integration specialist SFM to select and program the system alongside the hotel’s in-house installation crew. The project faced key challenges: The upper floors were located far from the main AV control room on the second floor, the timeline was tight, and the equipment needed to integrate cleanly with the lounge’s high-end decor.

SFM selected Genelec’s Smart IP series, utilizing Power over Ethernet (PoE) technology to power and network the system over single network cables. This approach solved the long-distance cabling challenge without cluttering the visual environment or requiring extensive new infrastructure.

The hotel’s technical team installed 71 Genelec Smart IP loudspeakers across the new spaces. Fifty 4435 in-ceiling models provided discreet coverage throughout the top floors, while 21 surface-mounted 4430 models were placed in the Mojo Lounge using adjustable brackets. Rather than concealing the wall-mounted units, the design team intentionally displayed them to complement the lounge’s aesthetic and signal the hotel's focus on high-fidelity audio.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Genelec)

The installation succeeded in moving beyond standard background audio, creating an immersive atmosphere that aligns with the property's musical roots and receives strong praise from guests and industry visitors.

"We at JAG Hotel don’t believe in background music," concluded property manager Shawn Basha, "it’s something we actively avoid. Instead, we believe in the power of foreground music for defining the atmosphere and identity of our hotel. With Genelec, we have been able to create a space that reflects the true JAG Hotel brand—bold, music-led, and committed to the experience of our guests."