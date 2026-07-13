Pro AV Newsmakers: NSCA's New Executive Leadership and Another New CEO

One week after the news of two brand new CEOs at Adder Technology and Epiphan Video, M&W Pro Audio introduced a new CEO of its own. There were also strategic appointments from Chyron, Korbyt, Visionarty, and Hai Robotics, while NSCA welcome new executive leadership to its board.

[The SCN July Issue Is Here: Dive Into an AI Future]

Missed it? Don't worry. As always, get caught up on the week that was in your Monday dose of Pro AV Newsmakers.

(Image credit: Future)

Chyron Strengthens Middle East Presence with Appointment of Ahmed Magd

(Image credit: Chyron)

Chyron recently appointed Ahmed Magd as sales director for the Middle East. Magd comes to Chyron with a strong leadership and live video production background, including previous senior commercial roles at Riedel Communications, Clear-Com, and Al Masa IT Distribution. His experience encompasses distributor and reseller management, key client relationships, and cross-border business development initiatives.

With almost two decades of experience in broadcast and media technology, Magd is responsible for driving Chyron's growth strategy across the Middle East, strengthening relationships with customers and partners, and helping broadcasters leverage Chyron's solutions for graphics, sports production, newsroom operations, and live content creation. Magd has a strong reputation for driving business growth, expanding partner ecosystems, and establishing market leadership in highly competitive environments.

Hai Robotics Expands Americas Leadership

(Image credit: Hai Robotics)

Hai Robotics has appointed two senior executives to its Americas leadership team: Alan Berstein as general manager, Latin America (LATAM) and Paul Pendleton as VP of delivery.

Berstein leads Hai Robotics' growth and expansion strategy throughout Latin America while strengthening support for customers and partners across the region. He is responsible for building and scaling the regional team, expanding market presence, and ensuring customers have access to the resources and expertise needed to maximize the value of their automation investments.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Pendleton leads the end-to-end delivery of Hai Robotics' warehouse automation deployments across the Americas, overseeing delivery strategy, execution, talent development, customer satisfaction, and operational performance. Pendleton joins Hai Robotics with extensive experience leading large-scale automation programs and complex industrial projects for enterprise customers

TJ Waldorf Appointed SVP of Marketing at Korbyt

(Image credit: Korbyt)

Korbyt appointed TJ Waldorf as SVP of Marketing. He brings more than two decades of experience leading go-to-market strategy for high-growth SaaS organizations, including leadership roles with several private equity-backed enterprise SaaS companies.

Most recently, Waldorf served as CMO at 1WorldSync, where he helped triple annual recurring revenue (ARR), expand the company’s global marketing organization and played a key role in its acquisition by Syndigo. Throughout his career, he has led marketing transformations, product launches and revenue growth initiatives across enterprise technology companies.

M&W Pro Audio Names Phillip Bunch as Chief Executive Officer

(Image credit: M&W Pro Audio)

M&W Pro Audio has appointed Phil Bunch as chief executive officer. Bunch brings extensive professional audio manufacturing, operations, executive leadership, and global supply chain experience to the company. Bunch joined M&W Pro Audio immediately prior to the company's worldwide debut at the recent InfoComm trade show in Las Vegas, where M&W introduced its first two products, the D24 and D32 digital mixers. SCN covered the company's arrival here: Pro AV Newsmakers: Introducing M&W Pro Audio.

Prior to stepping into the new role at M&W Pro Audio, Bunch previously served for eight years as VP of global operations at Tectonic Audio Labs. He was previously the longtime president of Phase Group, where he has been responsible for overseeing the company's operations across its QA and engineering services, automation, supply chain management, and procurement divisions. Additionally, Bunch has held senior leadership positions at Eastech and Esoteric Audio, overseeing engineering, product development, manufacturing, quality, procurement, and global supply chain organizations throughout Asia and North America.

NSCA Welcomes New Leadership

(Image credit: NSCA)

NSCA announced the election of new officers to its board of directors for 2026-2027. Shedan Maghzi, strategic advisor at Avidex and current NSCA treasurer, assumed the role of president on July 1, 2026.

Maghzi replaces Dale Bottcher, who is chief revenue officer at AVI-SPL. Bottcher will serve as NSCA’s immediate past president, replacing Dan Schmidtendorff, president and CEO at Communication Company.

Don Mastro, chief revenue officer at FORTÉ and current NSCA secretary, will become NSCA vice president; Chris Wasp Jr., CEO at Ronco, will be named NSCA treasurer. Christina De Bono, president at ClearTech Media, will return to her role as NSCA secretary after most recently serving as NSCA vice president.

As Wasp Jr. leaves the board to join the executive team, and Laurie MacKeigan, president at Backman Vidcom, steps down after fulfilling her three-year term, two new board members joined for the 2026-2027 term: Dawn Cagliano, president at IVCi and 2026 SCN Hall of Famer, and Brandon Conick, COO at CTI. It was originally announced during the 2026 Business and Leadership Conference that Valley Communications Systems CEO Michael Tremble would join the board of directors, but a series of mergers and acquisitions forced NSCA’s Leadership Development Committee to develop a new plan. Tremble will remain co-chair of NSCA’s Business and Leadership Conference Planning Committee.

Visionary Appoints Phillip Cordell as VP of Marketing

Visionary Solutions appointed Phillip Cordell as VP of marketing, a newly created position established to support the company's continued growth and expand its investment in digital content, customer education, and brand development. Cordell brings a combination of audiovisual industry expertise and creative storytelling experience to the role. He spent more than 13 years in AV integration, advancing from field technician to vice president of technical operations at M3 Technology Group, where he led engineering, installation and technical support teams. Following the sale of his stake in the company in 2020, Cordell founded HiPhi Productions, producing films, television, and digital content that has generated more than 50 million social media views.

As VP of marketing, Cordell leads Visionary's marketing strategy, brand development, and digital content initiatives while expanding the company's educational resources for partners, integrators and end users. His production background will support the development of online training programs, technical education, product demonstrations and multimedia content designed to accelerate adoption of Visionary's growing portfolio, including the recently introduced nexAV We-Cosystem.

Company News

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Compare, Explore, and Decide with cavlo Compares at Seattle Tech Expo

cavlo is introducing a new feature at this year's cavlo Seattle Tech Expo, giving attendees an entirely new way to experience audiovisual technology. Debuting October 21–22 at the Lynnwood Event Center, cavlo Compares is a hands-on product evaluation experience designed to help integrators, consultants, end users and technology professionals compare similar technologies in a neutral environment and determine which solutions best fit their own applications.

Developed in partnership with Coherent Design, cavlo Compares moves beyond traditional product demonstrations by allowing attendees to interact with multiple solutions within the same product category, all under the same conditions, so they can evaluate products based on their own priorities and project requirements.

Coherent Design will oversee the on-site evaluation process to ensure every participating manufacturer is presented fairly and consistently. Products will be displayed using standardized conditions, allowing attendees to compare features, performance, usability and functionality without influence.

LEA Professional Announces New Partnership with AVL Alliance

LEA Professional announced a new partnership with AVL Alliance, a Rocky Mountain region-based manufacturer’s representative. This partnership will bring LEA Professional’s extensive technology catalog to customers throughout Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming, and parts of Texas.

AVL Alliance brings over 25 years of experience in live production and integration to the partnership. Through this partnership, AVL Alliance will represent LEA Professional’s Network Connect series of professional amplifiers and companion Dante Connect series featuring Dante and AES67 connectivity.