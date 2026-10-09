Everything to Know about the New Crestron DM NVX 370 Series

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The debut of Crestron’s custom DM NVX SoC marks the company’s first in-house silicon design, tailored specifically for pro-AV demands to deliver 4K60 4:4:4 video, 24/7 reliability, and 30% higher power efficiency compared to generic off-the-shelf chipsets.

The new DM NVX 370 Series simplifies meeting and room setup by incorporating native USB-C connectivity, allowing a single cable to handle 4K video, USB data transfer, and 100W of power delivery to charge connected laptops simultaneously.

The 370 Series leverages ongoing firmware updates to continuously unlock new features and capabilities over time—eliminating the need for frequent hardware replacements as organizational AV requirements grow.

(Image credit: Crestron)

Crestron Electronics has unveiled its new DM NVX 370 hardware lineup and the first DM NVX System-on-Chip (SoC). AV over IP has moved from a specialized infrastructure to the backbone of how modern organizations share information and is increasingly becoming a backbone for organizations’ video requirements, supporting applications from digital signage and communications to live events.

[AVoIP and Adaptability]

The DM NVX AV over IP technology platform is larger than just one solution and represents the convergence of three pillars: the signal, the platform, and the infrastructure. The signal represents the ability to send nearly any source to almost any screen while the platform represents the scalable, long-term investment that is continuously supported through ongoing updates. Finally, the infrastructure reflects networked audio and video capabilities functioning as a core layer of the broader IT network.

“DM NVX has always been the infrastructure behind how spaces run, but what’s evolving now is how we bring in even more intelligence and capabilities to those deployments,” said Alex Peras, EVP of product and engineering at Crestron. “The DM NVX SoC is our own design, specifically tuned to what these environments require, and the 370 Series is the first product built on this foundation to show what is possible. The result is elements like USB-C connectivity and adding 100 watts of power delivery to the table, which bring that full picture to life.”

The latest DM NVX hardware introduction adapts to the way people now bring content into the room, with laptops and USB-C connectivity cables driving those connections. The DM NVX 370 Series adds USB-C connection directly to the device to handle video, USB data, and 100W device charging simultaneously handling all elements with one cable to the room. HDMI connectivity inputs are also available, meaning no matter what the source is or however the room may be configured, users can connect directly with full flexibility.

The DM NVX 370 Series lineup debuts the DM NVX SoC, the first silicon chipset designed in-house by Crestron. As the chip is built to the Crestron roadmap, every improvement to the DM NVX platform extends to the SoC itself.

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The purpose-built solution includes 4K60 4:4:4, native audio, and 24/7 operation which were design targets intentionally implemented during development. Unlike off-the-shelf chipsets designed to serve multiple industries, the DM NVX SoC was engineered exclusively to meet the requirements of professional AV environments, which results in benefits like 30% more power efficiency. Firmware updates continue to deliver new capabilities over time without the need to rip and replace hardware. The investment in the solution reflects a technology that improves over its lifecycle, rather than one that depreciates when a new model ships.