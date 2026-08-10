Solid State Logic launches Odyssey.

Details:

Odyssey combines sound, workflow, and tactile experience of a analogue console with complete Instant Recall.

Every Odyssey channel combines SSL’s analogue tools.

Powered by ActiveAnalogue technology, every parameter benefits from ultra-high-resolution digital control operating transparently behind the scenes.

(Image credit: Solid State Logic)

Solid State Logic (SSL) recently unveiled Odyssey, a large-format recording and mixing console powered by SSL’s ActiveAnalogue technology. Odyssey combines sound, workflow, and tactile experience of a analogue console with complete Instant Recall, expanding SSL’s Future Analogue platform and joining the recently released Oracle console.

[An AI Future]

Odyssey removes one of the last remaining barriers in analogue production: slow, disruptive, and potentially inaccurate recall. Engineers can instantly restore, compare, revise, and switch between complete console states, transforming how tracking, overdubbing, mixing, stem creation, immersive production, and client revisions are handled.

“With Odyssey, we’ve taken the revolutionary analogue Instant Recall philosophy first introduced with Oracle and expanded it into a no-limits modular console platform with full channel processing and Large and Small Fader,” said Niall Feldman, director of special projects. “Odyssey gives engineers everything they love about analogue sound and workflow of a familiar in-line console, while removing the compromises that have historically slowed large-scale productions. It’s a console designed to move at the speed of creativity.”

Powered by ActiveAnalogue technology, every parameter benefits from ultra-high-resolution digital control operating transparently behind the scenes. This patented technology preserves the sonic advantages of SuperAnalogue signal flow while avoiding the noise, distortion, and power consumption associated with older digitally controlled analogue systems, including those that rely on noisy circuitry or low-resolution digital potentiometers. With ActiveAnalogue, engineers experience the immediacy and responsiveness of a traditional analogue SSL console while gaining the ability to instantly recall precise settings across large-scale productions. Entirely analogue in sound and feel, Odyssey enables studios to work at the pace of the music, the artist, and the moment, without sacrificing the scale, depth, or musicality that define SSL.

Every Odyssey channel combines SSL’s analogue tools, including PureDrive microphone preamplifiers with DRIVE control, fully analogue dynamics, switchable E and G Series EQ, assignable high pass and low pass filters, insert points, and motorized dual-fader control. Odyssey delivers the sonic quality expected from a flagship SSL console. From pristine, reference-grade accuracy to warm, driven character, it provides a broad analogue palette while enabling complete console recall without compromising workflow or creativity.