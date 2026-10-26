High-Impact Lighting Shines Bright on Pacha New York

At a Glance:

Pacha New York brought its famed dance music heritage to Brooklyn for its inaugural summer season with a custom lighting system designed to mirror the high standards of its global venues.

Installed on a tight timeline by Studio RRD, the setup features 34 IP65-rated Ayrton Veloce fixtures built to withstand New York's outdoor elements, alongside MA Lighting grandMA3 consoles to meet the expectations of premier touring artists.

The venue welcomes major touring artists, with its DJs and diverse programming reflecting Pacha New York’s commitment to bringing leading names in dance music together under the cherries.

(Image credit: Ayrton)

When Pacha New York brought its renowned cherries to New York City for its inaugural summer season, it did so with a lighting system thoughtfully designed to meet the demanding technical and creative standards of the club and event venue. A new lighting system, designed and developed in close collaboration with the Pacha production team, is built around Ayrton Veloce fixtures complemented by MA Lighting grandMA3 consoles.

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For Studio RRD founder Rob Ross, who integrated and installed the lighting system, the project represented an important step in the company’s evolution from an event-focused lighting provider into a more comprehensive partner for installations and dry rentals. The Pacha New York installation was executed on a tight timeline, as the venue prepared for its highly anticipated summer opening. The resulting system includes 34 Ayrton Veloce fixtures, along with an MA Lighting grandMA3 full-size console, grandMA3 light console and grandMA3 Processing Unit XL. For Studio RRD, the choice of grandMA3 was essentially automatic given the caliber of artists and lighting designers expected to work at Pacha New York.

“The grandMA is a no-brainer,” said Studio RRD rental development manager Alex Womer. “I don’t think there’s any other console you can put in that space, especially considering the touring acts that visit the venue. There are pretty high expectations that it would always be a grandMA console.”

Ayrton was equally well suited to the venue’s demanding environment. The outdoor installation required IP65-rated fixtures capable of withstanding New York’s summer heat, rain and changing weather conditions, while also delivering the quality expected by high-profile artists and their lighting designers. “It’s really a matter of reliability and fixture quality,” said Ross. “We wanted to put something there that we felt comfortable with leaving operating outside for a six-month or greater period every year and that we knew would stand up.”

Pacha New York welcomes major touring artists, with its DJs and diverse programming reflecting Pacha New York’s commitment to bringing leading names in dance music together under the cherries. With external lighting designers frequently involved, the system must support a broad range of creative approaches while maintaining a consistent technical foundation.

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“Pacha New York’s needs can vary from show to show, with outside lighting designers and artists sometimes bringing their own creative requirements to the venue,” explained Womer. “Having access to a range of high-quality Ayrton fixtures gives the venue the flexibility to support those productions while maintaining the performance standards expected by performers and guests alike.”

Ross echoes that sentiment, stating: “Pacha New York’s artists, guest lighting designers, and especially patrons are all part of the equation,” Ross said. “The venue’s leaders really want it to be a high-quality experience."