Yamaha's New RUio16FLX-D Dante I/O Provides Flexibility for Audio Installations

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Flexible 16-channel I/O simplifies system expansion for commercial installation and live sound applications.

The new Yamaha RUio16FLX-D Dante I/O.
(Image credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha introduced its new RUio16FLX-D. The flexible 16-channel rack I/O solution was designed to provide adaptable connectivity for commercial installation, business audio, and live sound applications. Featuring Phoenix connectors, the RUio16FLX-D allows each pair of channels to be configured as analog inputs, analog outputs, or AES/EBU outputs, giving integrators and system designers the flexibility to configure I/O according to the needs of each application.

[All About the Overlap]

“Commercial audio systems often require a combination of different I/O types, and those requirements can change depending on the application,” said Amy Kelly, product marketing manager, pro audio, Yamaha. “The RUio16FLX-D gives integrators the flexibility to configure the I/O they need in a single device, while Dante connectivity makes it easy to integrate into a broader networked audio system. It’s a practical solution for expanding systems without adding unnecessary complexity.”

The RUio16FLX-D is especially useful in commercial installations and business audio environments, where system designers may need to connect microphones, amplifiers, and other audio equipment across a networked system. For existing systems utilizing the new Yamaha DME5 and DME3 Digital Signal Processors, the RUio16FLX-D provides an additional option for expanding system connectivity when additional analog I/O is required.

Additional highlights include 16 flexible channels in a compact rack I/O solution; selectable Analog In, Analog Out, or AES/EBU Out for each two-channel pair; Dante network connectivity; Phoenix connectors suited to commercial installation environments; and channel configuration selectable from the onboard LCD display.

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AVNetwork Staff
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The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.