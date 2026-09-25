High-Energy Fitness with High-Performance Audio

Overview:

Change North Adelaide offers a diverse range of facilities, each of which requires distinct acoustic solutions.

An array of Biamp Desono speakers and Apprimo Wall Controllers are part of the ecosystem now in place.

The end result is an audio system to deliver clear sound for high-energy training classes while providing discreet background music in its wellness and spa areas.

(Image credit: Biamp)

South Australia's fitness and wellness destination, Change North Adelaide, has deployed a comprehensive Biamp audio system to deliver clear sound for high-energy training classes while providing discreet background music in its wellness and spa areas. Adelaide-based integrator Leedall installed the integrated solution.

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"The integrated Biamp ecosystem was the perfect fit for the diverse acoustic requirements at Change," said Tim Biedman, associate designer, Leedall. "We were able to commission the entire system offline before installation, which gave us tremendous confidence in the deployment. The reliability and performance of the Biamp Desono speakers, combined with the seamless integration of Biamp Voltera controllers and Apprimo wall panels, delivered exactly what the client needed."

Change North Adelaide offers a diverse range of facilities including functional training areas, a Pilates studio, cardio zone, recovery lounge, and spa facilities, each of which requires distinct acoustic solutions. In the functional training area, where high-energy classes demand clear audio, Leedall deployed Biamp Desono DP8 pendant loudspeakers. These speakers ensure instructors' voices and motivating music reach every corner of the training floor with clarity and impact.

The cardio and Pilates zones feature Biamp Desono C-IC6 marine-grade in-ceiling loudspeakers, providing consistent, high-quality audio that supports focused workouts without overwhelming the space. For the spa and wellness areas, where ambiance is paramount, Leedall specified additional Desono C-IC6 speakers to deliver discreet background music that enhances relaxation without intrusion. The result is a sophisticated audio experience that complements the premium wellness environment.

The addition of Biamp Apprimo Wall Controllers enables staff and instructors to intuitively manage the audio zone controls while Parlé microphones provide for clear voice reinforcement for instructors during fitness classes.

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The offline commissioning capability allowed Leedall to configure and test the entire installation before deployment, significantly reducing on-site installation time and ensuring flawless performance from day one. “This installation demonstrates the power of an integrated ecosystem approach,” said Biedman. “We have complete confidence in the system's long-term reliability and performance.”