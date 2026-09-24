Children’s Hospitals Offer Refuge Through the Creativity of AV Production

For children facing extended hospital stays, play is more than entertainment, it’s a critical part of healing. Across North America, children's hospitals are increasingly investing in purpose-built audio/video production studios where patients become television hosts, filmmakers, musicians and storytellers, giving them a welcome escape from the routines of treatment and encouraging creativity, confidence and social connection.

These broadcast studios represent an evolution of hospital Child Life programs, which have long used art, music, games and imaginative play to help children cope with illness and hospitalization. Today, professional production spaces allow young patients to create original programming, appear on camera and connect with other patients throughout the hospital, transforming them from patients into producers, performers and creators. As these immersive spaces continue to grow in popularity, so does the tech that makes them possible.

A Growing Movement

When a business concept works, it expands. When the mission behind it is rooted in love, it explodes. Such is the case with purpose-built studios in children’s hospitals.

Back in 1996, Troy Aikman may have only imagined that his Aikman's End Zone play areas would become the inspiration for what are now known as Child Life Zones. Today, athletes and entertainers continue dedicating their time and support to expanding these unique spaces, helping bring professional-quality broadcast studios to children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.

The growing popularity of these facilities reflects an increasing recognition that creative engagement can play a meaningful role in helping children and families navigate the challenges of hospitalization.

Child Life Zones Welcome Brightline

At the request of the supervising architect, two Midwestern children’s hospitals recently upgraded their standard technology package to professional broadcast systems featuring Brightline SeriesONE and Flex-T video lighting.

Each Child Life Zone includes an interactive maker space, gaming hub, play areas and a fully equipped broadcast studio featuring a green screen. Brightline's lighting fixtures provide the even, shadow-free illumination necessary for high-quality chroma key production, allowing children to appear virtually anywhere their imaginations can take them—from television studios and sporting events to outer space or under the sea.

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For children spending days, weeks, or even months inside a hospital, those virtual worlds offer something invaluable: the freedom to explore beyond the walls of their rooms.

Connection Through Telepresence Technology

Brightline provides lighting for the Child Life Zone studios at CHRISTUS Children's (formerly The Children's Hospital of San Antonio), where telepresence robots allow even bedridden patients to participate in the broadcast experience. Children who are unable to leave their rooms can remotely interact with the studio, appear on camera, and take part in programming alongside other patients.

"One of the most meaningful aspects of our Child Life Zone is that it creates opportunities for connection and engagement for every child, not just those who can physically come into the studio," said Alexa Murphy, Child Life Manager with CHRISTUS Children's. "Through our telepresence technology, patients who need to remain in their rooms can still participate in activities, interact with other children, and feel included in the experience.

“The Brightline Lighting fixtures play an important role in creating a vibrant, broadcast-quality environment that looks exceptional both in the studio and on camera," Murphy added. "Equally important, the system is dependable and easy for our team to use, allowing us to focus our energy where it matters most, creating memorable experiences for the children we serve."

The Child Life Zones currently operate in 16 children's hospitals across the United States and Canada. Their broadcast studios enable patients to produce original programming that is streamed directly to patient rooms, including closed-circuit live broadcasts that encourage interaction and participation throughout the hospital.

More Than Equipment

Brightline Lighting Complement at Child Life Zones (Image credit: Brightline) Flex-T In-Ceiling Architectural Lights, SeriesONE L1.2 LED Studio Fixture

Although cameras and microphones often receive the spotlight, professional lighting is one of the most important components of any broadcast studio. Green-screen production depends on consistent, even illumination to create clean virtual backgrounds without distracting shadows or uneven color. Professional lighting also helps produce comfortable, natural-looking images while creating a welcoming environment for children who may be appearing on camera for the first time.

Just as importantly, reliable broadcast technology allows Child Life specialists and hospital staff to focus on creating memorable experiences rather than troubleshooting equipment. As hospitals continue investing in media production environments, professional broadcast systems have become valuable tools that support education, entertainment and therapeutic play.

Built for Growth

The expansion of these studios mirrors the growth of the organizations supporting them. When the Child Life Zone initiative began, 67 Major League Baseball players pledged their support. Today, that number has grown to more than 4,700 professional athletes representing baseball, football, basketball, hockey, soccer, rodeo and racing.

True to their name, Child Life Zones remain "No Doctors' Zones," spaces intentionally designed to provide children with a genuine escape from the realities of medical treatment. Instead of appointments and procedures, children can become television personalities, interviewers, actors, musicians, or news anchors. Parents, siblings and caregivers also become part of the experience, watching children shift from patient to performer. For families navigating difficult medical journeys, those moments of laughter, creativity and normalcy often become lasting memories.

Lighting the Moments That Matter

For Brightline Lighting, participating in these projects carries special meaning. "Lighting the Child Life Zones is a privilege," said Kathy Katz, managing partner of Brightline Lighting. "What inspires us isn't simply lighting another studio. It's knowing that every installation helps create a place where children can stop thinking about being patients and simply enjoy being kids."

For Katz, the projects resonate on a personal level. "My father was a renowned surgeon who separated conjoined twins early in his career, and I grew up acutely aware of the immense and life-altering effect that one dedicated, talented individual can have on lives," she said. "Thanks to initiatives like the creation of Child Life Zones, we don't have to imagine what the snowball benefits of full-scale production studios across ever-expanding hospital locations can do for the positivity of children and families facing health challenges."

Brightening the Future

As children's hospitals continue to embrace immersive media environments, broadcast-quality production studios are becoming more than recreational spaces. They are places where children can rediscover joy during one of life's most challenging experiences. For Brightline Lighting, every new installation represents another opportunity to support that mission - one studio, one broadcast, and one smile at a time.