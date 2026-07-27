EAW Provides Custom-Crafted Sound System in Mabel Tainter Theater Sonic Upgrade

The skinny:

The EAW AC6 ADAPTive line array elevated Mabel Tainter Theate’s sonic capabilities but also blended seamlessly into its ornate 19th‑century interior.

The venue’s previous system, a point-source setup installed in 2007, struggled to keep up with the demands of modern productions.

Additionally, EAW's Resolution software, gives The Mabel Tainter precise control over where sound goes inside its unconventional auditorium.

Eastern Acoustic Works’ (EAW) AC6 ADAPTive line array was recently selected for an audio upgrade at The Mabel Tainter Theater. The solution not only elevated the venue’s sonic capabilities but also blended seamlessly into its ornate 19th‑century interior, a tremendous challenge considering the theater's intricate architecture.

[No Drawing Required]

Built in 1889 as a memorial to Mabel Tainter, the Wisconsin venue is adorned with hand‑carved woodwork, hand‑painted stenciling, angled surfaces, and a uniquely shaped auditorium originally designed for Vaudeville theater. Today, it hosts everything from plays and musicals to concerts, weddings, and community events, demanding a modern sound system capable of handling diverse programming without compromising the building’s heritage.

The venue’s previous system, a point-source setup installed in 2007, struggled to keep up with the demands of modern productions. “It was difficult to get any meaningful gain before feedback with actor microphones,” said Spencer Berndt, technical facilities manager at The Mabel Tainter. “And balancing the pit with the stage was always a challenge. I could make certain things quieter, but I couldn’t make the actors or pit any louder.”

(Image credit: EAW)

The challenge, thus, was whatever was installed had to respect the historic architecture and design while giving the performance the theater had been missing. Enter Metro Sound & Video, led on this project by systems engineer and integration designer Jonathan Harlfinger. Having worked for The Mabel Tainter previously, Harlfinger immediately recognized the AC6 as the right fit. “When I saw these speakers debut at a trade show, I told Spencer, ‘These would be a fantastic fit,’” Harlfinger said. “We’ve used them in large cathedrals and smaller contemporary churches, and they’ve always performed incredibly well. The size, the performance, the flexibility—it all made sense for a space like this.”

But performance was only half the story. The AC6 needed to visually disappear into the venue’s ornate proscenium. That meant custom paint, and not just any paint. Working closely with EAW, the team embarked on a meticulous color-matching process using Rosco’s Metallix paint line. After testing multiple blends, they landed on an 80% bronze, 20% gold mixture that perfectly matched the surrounding woodwork under the venue’s lighting conditions.

Get the AVTechnology Newsletter A daily selection of features, industry news, and analysis for AV/IT professionals. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then came the stenciling. Berndt enlisted local artist Wade Lambrigsten, owner of Vintage Sign Shop, who handles much of the venue’s decorative work, to recreate the building’s historic stencil pattern directly onto the speaker grills. EAW shipped the grills separately so the artwork could be applied before final assembly.

“It was a dance,” Berndt laughed. “But absolutely worth it. In low light, you almost can’t even tell the speakers are there. People who come to shows don’t even notice visually that we installed a new system.” Harlfinger agrees, adding: “A lot of the board members and community members were blown away. They love how it blends in. The customization was a huge part of the success of this project.”

Beyond aesthetics, AC6 has dramatically improved the venue’s sound fidelity and flexibility. “The clarity is just incredible,” said Harlfinger. “People at that first show were impressed by how good the system sounded, especially the piano. It was a night and day difference.”

(Image credit: EAW)

For Berndt, the upgrade has unlocked entirely new workflow possibilities. “One of the biggest things is that I can finally use area microphones,” he said. “Before, stage sound was such a big issue. Now I can capture more of the space, create a better stereo image and actually mix the pit without worrying about feedback.”

AC6's ADAPTive technology, paired with EAW's Resolution software, gives The Mabel Tainter precise control over where sound goes inside its unconventional auditorium. Coverage can be shaped and adjusted to match the room's angled surfaces and varied seating areas, directing sound to the audience and away from reflective surfaces that have long worked against the space's acoustics. "It's miles ahead of what we had," Berndt said.

For a venue that has survived more than a century of change, the AC6 installation represents a thoughtful blend of preservation and progress. “This project honored the building while giving us the tools we need for the future,” Harlfinger concluded. “It’s exactly what The Mabel deserved."