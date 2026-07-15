Bose Professional Launches Outdoor Subwoofer. Here's What to Know

Bose Professional has officially launched its ShowTime STS118E.This installation-grade 18￼inch subwoofer, which took home our sister publication, SVC's , Best of Show at InfoComm 2026, is designed to deliver deep, immersive bass for Bose Professional systems in indoor or outdoor environments. Built for permanent installations and performance-driven spaces, ShowTime STS118E provides the low frequency impact required for music-forward and high-energy applications—while remaining easy to specify, install, and integrate.

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Designed to match the scale and voicing of high-output Bose Professional loudspeaker systems such as AMU, AMM, and Forum, ShowTime STS118E provides the controlled low-end required to expand system capability without adding complexity. From venues that need more impact to outdoor spaces that demand reliability, STS118E integrates naturally with Bose Professional platforms, allowing designers to maintain control, consistency, and predictability.

“ShowTime STS118E gives our customers an easy way to add serious low-frequency energy to the systems they already trust,” said John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional. “It expands our clients’ existing installations in a way that feels seamless, working effortlessly with our loudspeakers, processors, and amplifiers so designers can scale performance without rethinking their entire platform.”

The 18-inch low-frequency driver delivers high-output bass, while the installation-grade enclosure supports both ground-stacked and suspended deployment. Integrated suspension points and removable feet provide flexibility to accommodate layout, sightlines, and mounting requirements. A universal pole cup accepts both 35 mm poles and M20-threaded poles for secure top-box mounting when needed.

ShowTime STS118E features IP55 outdoor-rated construction for use in exposed and partially exposed environments. Available in black or white finish options, the enclosure integrates cleanly into a wide range of architectural and performance spaces.