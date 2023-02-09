Yamaha UC Expands Distribution with Exertis Professional A/V Canada

Yamaha Unified Communications (UC) (opens in new tab) has added Exertis (opens in new tab) Professional A/V Canada to its North American distribution partners. Exertis Pro AV Canada will expand access to Yamaha UC’s wide offerings of UC, audio, and video solutions as well as offer exceptional customer service and support.

[11 Speakerphones for Today's Workspace] (opens in new tab)

“Since Exertis first joined our family of distribution in 2019, we have seen the fruits of our partnership,” said Bryan Adams, director of global sales operations at Yamaha Unified Communications. “Their sales have proven Yamaha’s value in the business communications space. As we continue to bring the highest-quality audio solutions to the UC market, we look forward to expanding our reach throughout Canada with Exertis.”

Exertis Canada is currently distributing the full Yamaha line of conference phones, video sound bars, microphone solutions, and the VSP-2 Speech Privacy System. Yamaha’s solutions were on display during the Exertis Pro AV Canada Plug-In Tour 2022 in Toronto in November 2022.

[Unpacking 2022's AV/IT Industry Acquisitions, Partnerships, Restructuring, and Re-branding] (opens in new tab)

“Yamaha UC has proven to provide the audio piece of the puzzle in so many of our customer projects over the past three years,” explained Raad Raad, vice president, Exertis Pro AV Canada. “As Yamaha’s product line now expands to include video collaboration systems, we are thrilled to be able to offer these solutions to our reseller and integrator partners in Canada.”