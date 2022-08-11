Building Industry Association of San Diego County Relies on Yamaha UC—Here's Why

Yamaha UC (opens in new tab) is the chosen conferencing solutions provider for the Building Industry Association (BIA) of San Diego County. Integration firm Shultz AV (opens in new tab) selected and installed the award-winning ADECIA microphone and line array speaker system for the organization's boardroom, which resolved the poor audio quality of the former system and provided an exceptional meeting experience for in-person and remote attendees.

"ADECIA completely changed the whole meeting dynamic," said Glenn Shultz, CEO of Shultz AV. "Now, whoever is speaking is heard clearly on both ends—those joining in-person and those joining remotely."

The boardroom's former conferencing system was comprised of outdated cameras and audio piping in from phone lines. The audio setup led to a myriad of issues, including all in-person participants crowding around one speakerphone, people talking over each other, remote participants unable to hear in-person participants due to the distance from the phone line to the monitor (and the sheer length of the room), and failed projection of remote participants.

Yamaha's ADECIA conferencing solution resolved these issues. ADECIA is an innovative family of communication products that provides a complete and customizable audio solution, delivering comfortable and effortless remote conferencing experience for any meeting or learning space. The easy-to-install solution is comprised of four Yamaha products: a choice of microphones (RM-CG ceiling array, RM-TT tabletop, or RM-W wireless), the RM-CR processor, Yamaha's long-trusted PoE switches, and VXL series line array speakers. The complete solution immediately detects all components of the system and optimizes their configuration for the room environment, accounting for the location of speakers and microphones, reverberation, and echo behavior. Setting up a room is done through the system's configurator in four effortless steps. With USB, Bluetooth, Dante, and analog connections, this flexible system can fit a variety of meeting spaces.

The BIA solution included one RM-CG ceiling microphone, one RM-CR signal processor, one network switch, two line array speakers, and two RM-TT tabletop microphones. Though the room fits up to 40 people, only one ceiling microphone is needed to amplify all voices. Two line array speakers provide ample, equally distributed sound across the long conference space. As a result, the sound is neither too loud in the front nor too quiet in the back. Lastly, the two RM-TT tabletop microphones serve as stylish, easy-to-reach mute buttons. Because meetings can sometimes involve side conversations and private comments spoken by participants in the room, tabletop microphones are a convenient and practical solution.

"Audio is the most essential part of any meeting, and it should never come at a cost to the room environment or the location of the participants," said Holger Stoltze, Ph.D., senior director of technical sales and marketing, Yamaha Unified Communications. "ADECIA was built to streamline the conferencing installation experience and ensure that every person is confidently relayed and heard. BIA is an excellent application example of ADECIA's features and benefits."