Yamaha UC Announces Complete, Ready-to-Install Conference Solution for Large Conference Rooms and Boardrooms

Yamaha Unified Communications announced the debut of a professional audio conferencing solution specifically engineered for seamless and easy installation out of the box into boardrooms and large conference rooms utilizing UC applications. Available only in North America, the Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble is a preconfigured USB audio system that achieves audio in and audio out for an organization's chosen UC platform.

"All organizations are moving toward UC applications — even in larger conferencing spaces. While these solutions provide a great way to communicate, they don't include the equipment or USB audio inputs and outputs necessary to maintain consistent, professional-grade communication throughout a meeting," said Phil Marechal, vice president of business development and product management, Yamaha Unified Communications. "The Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble meets the toughest audio expectations within these rooms, with all the required components to achieve best audio capture and best audio output while maximizing installation and configuration efficiencies."

The ready-to-install professional audio system comprises an eight-channel Executive Elite wireless microphone package, two VXL 1-16 PoE speaker arrays, a preconfigured digital signal processor, a five-port PoE switch, Dante AVIO USB adapter, and cabling. Once set up, the Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble is ready to connect to an organization's chosen UC platform through a single USB cable, such as Skype for Business, Cisco Webex, GoToConference, Zoom, BlueJeans, Amazon Chime and many others. The bundle includes two 16-element PoE powered line array speakers that deliver high-quality audio throughout the room and a wireless microphone system that enables flexible, superior audio capture and stress-free conversation. The system is available in two microphone options: an eight-gooseneck microphone package for boardrooms, or seven table-top microphones and one wearable microphone for presentation flexibility in conference rooms.

Utilizing Yamaha's advanced audio engineering expertise, the system features adaptive AEC algorithms and dynamic microphone mixing technology that drives the best-in-class audio experience and allows enterprise IT departments to enhance the AV offering in the room with a professional, easy-to-install system.

The Yamaha YAI-1 Conference Ensemble expands Yamaha's family of UC solutions. From home offices, huddle rooms, medium to large conference rooms and boardrooms, Yamaha Unified Communications devices satisfy the critical requirement of pristine audio for virtual meetings. The company's YVC-200, YVC-300, YVC-1000, FLX UC 500, FLX UC 1000, and FLX UC 1500 conference phones, along with the CS-700 Video Sound Bar, feature powerful, high-fidelity audio capabilities that combine loudspeaker, microphones, and audio technology such as acoustic echo cancellation, ultrawide frequency response, and full duplex support. The result is incredibly clear-sounding audio for video- and audio-conferencing, softphone calls, or webinars with USB ports that make it easy to connect to any PC, Mac, or Chromebook and improve users' communications experience for whichever collaboration software they use, no matter the room size.

Yamaha will showcase the conference solution at InfoComm 2018 booth N1227.