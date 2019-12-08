Yamaha UC Adds Intel Unite Integration to Collaboration Systems

The What: Yamaha Unified Communications has announced its CS-700 Video Sound Collaboration System and USB speakerphones now integrate with Intel Unite, a customizable wireless collaboration solution that enables users to start meetings quickly and securely—no need for dongles, adaptors, or cables. From the Intel Unite app, users can efficiently control Yamaha audio and video products for more seamless meetings and greater productivity.

The What Else: The Intel Unite solution comprises an Intel Core vPro processor-powered hub that communicates with the app for PC, Mac, or tablet devices and a small server component that orchestrates and manages the solution across devices and hubs throughout the network. From the Intel Unite app, users can mute products and control the unit’s volume and camera zoom, alongside the platform’s other capabilities. The app is available now for all mobile devices and operating systems.

“The collaboration spaces are some of the most valuable environments as people increasingly engage with a growing number of remote participants,” said Phil Marechal, vice president of product management and business development, Yamaha UC. “However, without the appropriate technology to support users and IT staff, productivity and ROI can sink quickly for these rooms. We developed our USB audio and video products to deliver state-of-the-art audio and video performance out of the box, without the frustration, expense, and time spent deploying, operating, and managing disparate devices. This partnership integrates the thoughtful and intuitive approach of Intel Unite to meeting management for effortless, enjoyable meetings. This is just the beginning of scaling Yamaha’s capabilities to the future.”

The Bottom Line: The Intel Unite solution is designed to simplify the meeting experience through a central, user-friendly management platform engineered to integrate with a business’ chosen UC system and meeting technology. Yamaha’s USB audio and video products, together with the Intel Unite solution, give organizations a complete system that’s ready to transform the participant experience without adding to IT’s heavy workload.

The Intel Unite app is compatible with Yamaha’s YVC-1000, YVC-1000MS, YVC-300, YVC-330, YVC-200, and CS-700.