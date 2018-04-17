Yamaha Launches New Loudspeaker Lines with Dante Integration

The What: Yamaha is launching two new lines of powered (DZR/DXS-XLF) and passive (CZR/CXS-XLF) loudspeakers and subwoofers to its pro audio lineup, offering enhanced performance and professional sound quality.

The What Else: The DZR line of powered speakers, along with the DXS-XLF powered subwoofers, use high-performance components and the latest DSP technology. The digital processing in all powered models—both speakers and subwoofers—is all done at 96kHz. This high speed, combined with the newly developed Advanced FIR-X tuning technology, minimizes latency and phase distortion.

The DZR and DXS series are also available with Dante integration. These “D” models incorporate smart system integration with Yamaha consoles and other Dante devices via a two-in/two-out I/O configuration. Using the analog I/O and the Dante break-in and break-out capabilities inside these speakers makes flexible routing and system configuration options easier to set up.

Every model in the new powered and passive speaker lines is housed in a lightweight, durable, 15mm-thick plywood cabinet, coated with military-grade polyurea to withstand the rigors of travel, handling, and weather. The cabinets are equipped with plenty of flypoints, suitable for standard eyebolts and specialized U-brackets for convenient flying and hanging installation.

“Our long experience with acoustics, electronics, and state-of-the-art networking has produced a speaker lineup only Yamaha could develop,” said John Schauer, senior technical specialist, Yamaha Pro Audio. “These new speakers sound incredibly natural and clean, even at very high output levels.”

The Bottom Line: The CZR series of passive speakers are well suited for those installations where power amplifiers are used remotely. Adding their companion CXS-XLF subwoofers will extend a sound system’s bottom end down to 29Hz for more bass-heavy applications, and like their powered counterparts, the CZR and CXS-XLF feature high SPL performance. When paired with Yamaha PX Series amplifiers or other compatible processors, the loudspeakers take full advantage of dedicated speaker processor tuning settings to produce DZR-quality sound.

The new DZR/DXS-XLF and CZR/CXS-XLF lineup of loudspeakers and subwoofers will be available for shipping beginning summer 2018 (regular models) and winter 2018 (Dante-integrated models). Pricing is to be determined.