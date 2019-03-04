Yamaha CIS Expands VXC Speaker Lineup

The What: Yamaha has expanded its Yamaha Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) VXC loudspeaker line up to include the new VXC2F 2.5-inch full-range, low profile in-ceiling speaker and the new VXC8S subwoofer.

The What Else: The new VXC2F with its bass reflex design includes a 2.5-inch full-range driver with a frequency range of 67Hz–20kHz (-10dB, 2π), a power rating of 30W (PGM) with a nominal impedance of 8 ohms. The VXC2F features a low-profile back can (~3-inches tall) for easier deployment in and around conduit and ductwork. Weighing in just over 4 pounds, the speaker has an optional PK-C4 pendant-mount kit enabling deployment in open grid ceilings.

The new VXC8S 8-inch bandpass in-ceiling subwoofer features superb low-end frequency response and the same installation characteristics as the current VXC Series speakers. With a frequency range of 44Hz-280Hz (-10dB, 2π), the new subwoofer has power rating of 200W (PGM) with a nominal impedance of 8 ohms. Weighing in at 18.7 pounds, the new subwoofer, like the existing VXC Series speakers, features anti-drop tabs that securely holds the subwoofer in place and double threaded screws on the dog-ears allowing the installer to complete the job safely and efficiently.

The Bottom Line: Featuring a smart design with safety and faster installation in mind, the VXC2F is the slimmest, most compact model in the Yamaha VXC Series. Both enclosures feature Lo-Z and Hi-Z (switchable) deployment capabilities, low saturation transformers for improved audio performance when used in constant voltage applications, and optional tile-rail mounting kit. All VXC models are available in black or white (paintable) finish.