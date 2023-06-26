Xyte Welcomes New Partners to Its Connected Device Platform

Xyte have welcomed Legrand, Symetrix, and WyreStorm to the Connected Device Platform (CDP). These new customers join Valens, Avocor, AVProEdge, Rebar, Alice Camera, ProAV, and others who have partnered with Xyte to create an enhanced AV ecosystem that includes both leading hardware manufacturers and service providers. Together with additional device manufacturers in various industries that are currently developing for the Xyte platform and are planned to launch later this year, the new partnerships cement Xyte’s position as the leading solution for organizations looking to cloudify their devices and manage their enterprise technology through a single pane of glass.

“Using Xyte’s CDP, hardware manufacturers and their channel partners can connect and collaborate throughout the entire value chain in a unified cloud environment, providing their end users with remote monitoring and support, enabling preventative maintenance, and unlocking the possibility of new subscription-based business models,” explained Xyte CEO Omer Brookstein. “We’re excited to partner with these great new brands and integrators that will use their new cloud platforms to provide better service to their end users and become a valued part of Xyte’s enterprise tech ecosystem.”

Using Xyte’s integrated Support Center, system integrators and managed service providers can also actively participate in the Xyte ecosystem, leveraging the platform to offer remote professional and managed services and to provide Solution-as-a-Service offerings to IT managers.

“Through its easily implemented CDP, Xyte truly unlocks new business opportunities for Legrand, allowing us to finally provide our customers and channels with the cloud-based functionality they have been asking for. We are extremely excited about this partnership and the opportunities it opens up for us,” said Shane Roma, product manager at Legrand.