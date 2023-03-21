Roadmap 2023: Xyte

AVT Question: Please share insight into your company's roadmap for 2023.

Thought Leader: Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Xyte (opens in new tab)

The pace of change in media has evolved faster in the last five years than in the last 50. Yet, the tools that we use to create, manage, and transmit media haven’t kept up. Not only has media consumption increased through the number of traditional outlets that many of the industry’s tools were built to serve, but also through the types of industries using video content and the platforms utilized to deliver it. Through conversations with our customers, it became clear there was a need for a deeply integrated, comprehensive solution that manages their entire media lifecycle. We are excited to share that the Xytech Media Operations Platform does just this.

Whether you are an SMB or multi-national enterprise client—and no matter what your customer profile—our solutions will ensure that you get a holistic view of your entire media production process." —Omer Brookstein, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Xyte

With the dispersed nature of media production today, teams need to efficiently orchestrate people, resources, and assets on time, and within budget parameters. Traditionally, media operations teams have had to rely on a variety of disconnected methods to achieve this, whether through home-grown Frankenstein systems, or paper and pencil. Utilizing the Xytech Media Operations Platform, a single, purpose-built command center allows teams to create and deliver content with greater visibility and efficiency. From Media Asset Acquisition to Personnel and Production Management, Workflow, and finally Transmission—our platform can fit within your existing system, delivering an end-to-end solution that brings all your data into a single view.

Whether you are an SMB or multi-national enterprise client—and no matter what your customer profile—our solutions will ensure that you get a holistic view of your entire media production process. Most importantly, these critical functions can be carried out within your budget and timing parameters.