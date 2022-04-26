Xyte Launches Support for Microsoft Teams Via Its Innovative Cloud Platform

Xyte, the Connected Device Management Platform provider, has launched in beta the industry’s first solution to connect and monitor Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTRs) from its comprehensive cloud-based platform.

As more and more companies reopen their offices and transition to hybrid work, Xyte enables AV and UC professionals to offer remote managed services to their customers’ MTRs. In-house IT departments can now register their Teams Rooms to the Xyte platform, monitor all their workplace technologies via a single pane of glass, and deliver an exceptional employee experience.

Furthermore, Xyte’s support for Microsoft Teams Rooms is hardware-agnostic. It enables management and monitoring of the MTRs as well as their peripheral devices (USB cameras, speakers, and microphones), regardless of the hardware vendor.

“Adding support for Microsoft Teams Rooms has always been a top priority for us," Andrew Gross, vice president of sales at Xyte, explained. "Xyte is now the first cloud solution to support MTRs and Zoom Rooms as well as all SDVoE systems and Crestron, QSC, Avocor, and many other devices. Xyte offers IT departments and AV/UC professionals a single platform to manage their complete digital ecosystems, from one easy-to-use dashboard. On top of that, our open API delivers limitless possibilities and gives integrators the flexibility to add any device or equipment to the platform in the way that makes the most sense for their end users’ business needs.

“We are inviting early adopters to register now to be amongst the first to receive this enhanced management and support capability for their Microsoft Teams Rooms.”