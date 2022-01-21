Xyte Extends HaaS Cloud Platform with Field Operations App

Cloud services innovator Xyte has unveiled the newest extension to its Workplace by Xyte AV platform: the Field Operations mobile web application. Part of Xyte’s mission to streamline workflows for systems integrators and hardware manufacturers, the new app leverages QR codes to simplify the connection and information collection of deployed devices into end-customer environments within the Xyte platform.

Systems integrators deploying AV products on customer sites typically must manually enter details into the management system such as each unit’s brand, model number, serial number, IP address, and installation location. This manual data entry can be extremely time-consuming, particularly in large-scale installations.

With the Field Operations app, installers simply choose the customer organization in the Xyte platform, select the room or space where they want to assign the products, and scan QR codes on the deployed devices. The devices are instantly claimed into the customer’s organizational tree with all product information automatically entered, enabling administrators to start managing them in the cloud in a matter of minutes.

[How Software Alternatives Can Address Hardware Supply Chain Issues]

“The Field Operations app was designed specifically with system integrators in mind,” said Omer Brookstein, CEO at Xyte. “It makes it easy for them to add data about their vendors, products, facilities, endpoints, IP addresses, and serial numbers into the Xyte platform through a simple QR code. It’s a huge time saver compared to logging data for each product and endpoint manually, especially at scale.”

The Workplace by Xyte platform brings Xyte’s Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) cloud innovations to the professional Audio-Video (AV) industry. Truly bridging hardware to the cloud, it enables systems integrators and other service providers – who have free access to the platform – to offer custom managed services for their customers, including remote management and monitoring of devices from a rapidly growing number of brands.

Available immediately, the initial version of Field Operations is just one of many tools that Xyte is developing specifically for managed service providers, systems integrators, and other channel partners.