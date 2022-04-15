Xyte Appoints New VP of Sales as It Expands into the U.S.

Xyte, a Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) solution leader, which is bringing a fundamental shift in the way hardware manufacturing ecosystems operate, announced its global expansion today with the launch of dedicated operations in North America. The company is strategically moving to meet the fast-growing demand for its as-a-Service enablement platform.

With Xyte’s first-of-its-kind Connected Device Management Platform (CDMP), hardware manufacturers and integrators now have one suite of tools to turn their products into services, and quickly go to market with as-a-Service offerings and transact recurring revenue at scale.

[Xyte Extends HaaS Cloud Platform with Field Operations App]

The company’s U.S. office will be led by Xyte’s new vice president of sales, Andrew Gross.

Andrew Gross (Image credit: Xyte)

Gross comes to Xyte with over a decade of experience driving revenue growth and building successful sales teams. Most recently, he served as VP of Enterprise Sales and in other leadership roles at Crestron Electronics, where he oversaw the video collaborations and IoT cloud business, created go-to-market strategies, and formed new divisions within the company.

“Xyte is transforming the way hardware manufacturers, integrators, and end-users do business and creating tremendous new growth opportunities across the entire ecosystem,” said Gross. “I am thrilled to join such a disruptive company.

“The digital transformation, changing markets, ageing equipment, and customers’ demand for greater flexibility are just a few reasons companies need to act and operate quickly. Xyte’s as-a-Service enablement platform modernizes the industry, allows companies to get to the cloud faster than ever before, and provides dynamic management capabilities to continuously keep products up to date with the latest and greatest features. I look forward to working with partners in the US and globally, and supporting Xyte’s ambitious growth strategy.”

[Xyte, SDVoE Alliance Announce Partnership]

“Andrew brings a wealth of sales management experience to the role. His forward-thinking, pioneering approach has been demonstrated throughout his career and we’re ecstatic to have him join our growing team to lead the US operations,” said Xyte’s co-founder and CEO Omer Brookstein. “Our presence in North America will enable us to accelerate our growth while continuing to demonstrate category leadership and bring digital transformation to the manufacturing ecosystem.”