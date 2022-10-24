XTEN-AV Launches Its Advanced Proposal Tool—Here's What You Need to Know

XTEN-AV has launched x.doc. Designed as a perfect solution for the AV industry, x.doc is endowed with innovative features and attributes that guarantee winning proposals.

[XTEN-AV AI-based Drawings Technology Receives a Utility Patent] (opens in new tab)

“Over the last few years of working in the software proposals industry we have learned that to win more business and close more sales, proposal presentation plays a very important role. An advanced proposal tool will allow its users to create proposals quickly, accurately, efficiently and most important is the presentation of the document itself and how you can make it easy for the client to view and accept your proposals,” said Vib Singh and Sahil Dhingra, co-founders, XTEN-AV. “Keeping these in mind we have built x.doc and we are proud to say it’s second to none. We are willing to put our necks on the line by claiming that—that’s how confident we are about it.”

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Unveiled at InfoComm 2022, x.doc won the Sound and Video Contractor Best of Show award (opens in new tab), in addition to impressing the audience with its advanced capabilities. The tool is powered with the following features that make it more powerful than any other proposal tool in the market: