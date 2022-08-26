XTEN-AV AI-based Drawings Technology Receives a Utility Patent

XTEN-AV (opens in new tab)is now patented in the United States Patents and Trademarks Office. The patent number US 11,379,193 B2, recognizes the technology behind the audiovisual software, making it the only AV design and documentation software with a utility patent.

“We are gratified that the US Patent Office has recognized the uniqueness of our XTEN-AV technology and granted this patent,” said Vibhav Singh and Sahil Dhingra, co-founders, XTEN-AV. “The patent further strengthens the differentiation of XTEN-AV in the AV markets and provides us a sustainable competitive advantage in introducing automation in AV designing.”

The patent further increases the reliability of the systems design software created with AV-specific capabilities, to propagate automation in the AV design process. The patented platform streamlines project workflows, designing and diagramming processes, documentation, and BOMs, as a part of its need-analysis enterprise.

“At XTEN-AV we pride ourselves on providing our users with best-in-the-market technology, to create professional AV projects that best suit their requirements, and the patent now reinstates our claim, “ concluded the co-founders.