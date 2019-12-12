Xantech Now Shipping 4K Video Over IP Solution

The What: Nortek Security & Control's (NSC) new Xantech Premium 4K Video Over IP solution uses Power over Ethernet (PoE) to deliver unlimited 4K video streams over a 1Gb network switch with "an imperceptible latency of just one frame."

The What Else: The solution includes three products—a transmitter, a receiver, and an advanced control module—that work together to deliver lossless HDMI signal, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 over a single category cable at lengths up to 330 feet.

Xantech’s new Premium 4K Video over IP solution includes three SKUs:

XT-4K-VIP-TX : 4K Video over IP Transmitter with Audio Breakout that runs on PoE from the network switch or local PoE source. It transmits lossless HDMI, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 over a single category cable up to lengths of 330 feet.

: 4K Video over IP Transmitter with Audio Breakout that runs on PoE from the network switch or local PoE source. It transmits lossless HDMI, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 over a single category cable up to lengths of 330 feet. XT-4K-VIP-RX : 4K Video over IP Receiver with Audio Breakout that runs on PoE from the network switch or local PoE source. It transmits lossless HDMI, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 over a single category cable up to lengths of 330 feet.

: 4K Video over IP Receiver with Audio Breakout that runs on PoE from the network switch or local PoE source. It transmits lossless HDMI, bi-directional IR, and RS-232 over a single category cable up to lengths of 330 feet. XT-4K-VIP-ACM: 4K Video over IP Advance Control module that allows simple third-party control of the Xantech Video over IP system using TCP-IP, RS-232, or IR. It is compatible with all major control systems.

The Bottom Line: According to NSC, the solution’s wizard-based setup can be completed in just a few minutes from any device, greatly simplifying and expediting installation. Whether a project calls for a video wall, a large number of distributed 4K displays, or a combination of endpoint types, the flexible system enables drag-and-drop control with independent signal routing for video, audio, USB, IR, RS232, and CEC.

The three Xantech Premium 4K Video of IP models are all available immediately.