Workplace 2025: Korbyt

By ( AVTechnology ) published

Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt

Employers today are navigating demographic shifts and evolving workforce dynamics that demand new tools and strategies. The rise of hybrid work and return-to-office mandates has accelerated the need for flexible, frictionless solutions that provide a consistent experience, whether employees are in the office, at home, or on the go.

At the same time, workplaces are undergoing a cultural transformation as Gen Z and younger employees make up a growing share of the workforce. As digital natives, they expect workplace technology to be intuitive, seamless, and engaging, just like the tools they use in their personal lives. These expectations are driving innovation in workplace experience platforms, which enable organizations to modernize communication and create dynamic, tech-driven environments that enhance productivity and engagement.

The rise of hybrid work and return-to-office mandates has accelerated the need for flexible, frictionless solutions that provide a consistent experience, whether employees are in the office, at home, or on the go." —Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt

Unsurprisingly, AI will play a pivotal role in shaping workplace experiences in 2025 and beyond. While many early AI-powered solutions were more marketing hype than true innovation, that’s changing. Software vendors are now delivering powerful tools that transform how digital content is created, managed, and experienced, while also optimizing space booking, utilization, and overall workplace organization and workflows.

Finally, experiential signage is also reshaping how people interact with physical spaces, blending high-impact visuals, interactive content, and sensory-driven design to create more engaging environments. At ISE 2025, the Esports Arena exemplified this trend, showcasing immersive displays, dynamic lighting, and spatial audio to elevate audience engagement. Beyond entertainment, these technologies are influencing workplace trends—transforming offices, lobbies, and common areas into more stimulating or calming spaces that enhance both productivity and well-being. These solutions will gain momentum as employers seek innovative ways to create healthier, more productive work environments.

More Thought Leader Series Articles

2025 is Shaping Up to Be a Great Year for AV/IT

17 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders on AI, the Cloud and AV

On Supporting – You: 15 Manufacturers

On Esports: 15 Thought Leaders

On Next-Gen Audio: 15 Thought Leaders

On Visualization Technologies: 28 Thought Leaders

On Streaming Technologies: 15 Thought Leaders

Cindy Davis
Cindy Davis
Brand and content director of AV Technology

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn