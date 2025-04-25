Workplace 2025: Korbyt

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt

Employers today are navigating demographic shifts and evolving workforce dynamics that demand new tools and strategies. The rise of hybrid work and return-to-office mandates has accelerated the need for flexible, frictionless solutions that provide a consistent experience, whether employees are in the office, at home, or on the go.

At the same time, workplaces are undergoing a cultural transformation as Gen Z and younger employees make up a growing share of the workforce. As digital natives, they expect workplace technology to be intuitive, seamless, and engaging, just like the tools they use in their personal lives. These expectations are driving innovation in workplace experience platforms, which enable organizations to modernize communication and create dynamic, tech-driven environments that enhance productivity and engagement.

The rise of hybrid work and return-to-office mandates has accelerated the need for flexible, frictionless solutions that provide a consistent experience, whether employees are in the office, at home, or on the go." —Travis Kemp, Vice President of Product Management at Korbyt

Unsurprisingly, AI will play a pivotal role in shaping workplace experiences in 2025 and beyond. While many early AI-powered solutions were more marketing hype than true innovation, that’s changing. Software vendors are now delivering powerful tools that transform how digital content is created, managed, and experienced, while also optimizing space booking, utilization, and overall workplace organization and workflows.

Finally, experiential signage is also reshaping how people interact with physical spaces, blending high-impact visuals, interactive content, and sensory-driven design to create more engaging environments. At ISE 2025, the Esports Arena exemplified this trend, showcasing immersive displays, dynamic lighting, and spatial audio to elevate audience engagement. Beyond entertainment, these technologies are influencing workplace trends—transforming offices, lobbies, and common areas into more stimulating or calming spaces that enhance both productivity and well-being. These solutions will gain momentum as employers seek innovative ways to create healthier, more productive work environments.