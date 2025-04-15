Workplace 2025: QSC

Jatan Shah, President at QSC, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Jatan Shah, President at QSC

Organizations are increasingly prioritizing intelligent spaces that enhance collaboration, energy efficiency, and overall workplace experience. As companies reassess their real estate strategies, there is a growing emphasis on optimizing underutilized spaces through technology-driven solutions that foster seamless communication and sustainability.

Advancements in technology, including sensors and AI-assisted workflows, are making hybrid work setups increasingly efficient and seamless. These innovations enable spaces to adapt in real time, supporting a blend of in-person and remote collaboration while enhancing productivity and user experience.

The ability to harness data from built environments—ranging from space utilization to energy consumption and user interactions—is unlocking new opportunities for workplace optimization and strategic decision-making." —Jatan Shah, President at QSC

Scalable and adaptive technology is becoming essential for cost-effective integration, ensuring workplaces can evolve alongside shifting business needs while maintaining long-term value. The intersection of data, automation, and smart infrastructure is enabling environments that respond dynamically to occupant behavior, improving both operational efficiency and user experience.

The ability to harness data from built environments—ranging from space utilization to energy consumption and user interactions—is unlocking new opportunities for workplace optimization and strategic decision-making. By leveraging these insights, organizations can create environments that support productivity, enhance employee engagement, and drive more sustainable business practices. This evolving landscape underscores the importance of solutions that drive efficiency, engagement, and innovation—shaping the future of work.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn