Workplace 2025: Matrox Video

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Rob Moodey, Manager of Strategic Partnerships at Matrox Video

Even in an era when so many of our tools and documents are on servers on another site—maybe even another country—there remain many “local clouds” where devices, information, and users share the same LAN. These, too, are modern workplaces. (The Internet of Things does not exclusively occur on the Internet!)

Remote access to desktops—whether workstations or embedded in IoT appliances—can be demanding in terms of image quality, latency, and switching times, particularly when the desktop is high-resolution. Historically, this sort of access used KVM extenders with point-to-point connections, and sometimes switching arrangements, to select between multiple remote sources.

In the modern workplace, this connectivity is increasingly provided using LAN. Modern compression techniques like JPEG XS provide visually lossless compression on UHD60 desktops and encoding latencies of less than 16ms. For context, the threshold for noticing cursor latency—perceived delay in the cursor moving after moving the mouse—is widely recognized as being roughly 50ms.

In some applications where visually lossless is not sufficient, the KVM system ideally needs to support uncompressed video. Even mathematically lossless systems can behave unpredictably if the content differs significantly from the type of content (typically motion video) used to justify the “lossless” claim.

Visually lossless is normally characterized by a percentage (say, 80 percent) of a test audience not noticing a difference. In some applications, it is important that none of the audience notice any difference. In these applications, uncompressed is the usual criteria. An uncompressed 8pbc UHD60 desktop needs more than 12Gbps of sustained bandwidth.

Uncompressed UHD60 can be moved using two parallel 10Gbps links or a single 25Gbps link. This sort of bandwidth will increasingly underpin the modern workplace, delivering this to the edge rather than being performance that is only found in the core network.