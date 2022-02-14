With Its MXA910, Shure Completes an Elegant Installation for Lane Clark & Peacock

Working with the team at Shure, Microsoft AV specialists Symity and Stoke-based integrators Connect Anything, Shure’s Microflex Advance MXA910 ceiling array microphones were deployed throughout the divisible space at St. Paul’s House, along with IntellimixP300 processors and MXN5W-C Dante loudspeakers completing the installation.

St. Paul’s House is a prominent city center building located in the heart of Winchester held by Lane Clark & Peacock LLP (LCP), a leading independent, owner managed pensions, investment and insurance consultancy in the U.K. and Ireland.

In keeping with the building’s recent refurbishment, a state-of-the-art AV system was required with the brief of "Audio over Visual." This was desired by LCP to allow the teams to conduct Microsoft Teams Meetings, as well as having the offices be flexible for other uses such as conferences, presentations and collaborative meetings, with the option of using the space as a singular large room or divided in two.

MXA910 Made a Good Impression

Discussing the reason behind the choice of audio pickup, LCP project manager Luke Stonestreet said, “We had seen the MXA910 at a few trade shows and knew it would be a great fit with our ‘Audio over Visual’ brief.

“Being Teams certified, Dante Controlled, POE (eliminating the need for any amplifiers) and optimized for voice, it just made it even easier to choose. “We also wanted a minimal ceiling complexity footprint (due to an elegant new suspended sound absorption and diffuser treatment), sleek modern looks, but, critically, the best audio in class.”

Due to the complex ceiling tile acoustic arrangement, the placing of the MXA910s took some planning to ensure seamless integration into the overall design of the ceiling space.

With consultation between LCP, the acoustic and Teams Room consultants plus additional engineers, an optimum configuration was identified and delivered. “The low and congested ceiling design forced us to be clever about the technology we could use,” added Stonestreet.

“We needed a product that ensures the correct pickup pattern and right level of configuration to achieve an even voice pickup across the rooms.”

Exceeding the 'Audio over Visual‘ Brief

Helped by the multiple installation options of the MXA910, including mounting frames and hanging points, the system was completed, tested and commissioned ready for use.

LCP can now enjoy a powerful, modern conferencing system, meeting and exceeding the initial "Audio over Visual“ brief while integrating seamlessly into the complex ceiling design.

“I’m super proud of what we have achieved during a global pandemic, while making the meeting spaces futureproof, resilient and sounding great,“ Stonestreet added.