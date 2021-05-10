Shure MXA710 Microphone Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

The What: Shure’s recently launched MXA710 Linear Array Microphone is now Certified for Microsoft Teams, joining the company’s portfolio of conferencing solutions already certified for the conferencing standard.

The What Else: The MXA710’s Steerable Coverage technology captures audio anywhere in the room, featuring four lobes with the 2-foot array, and eight lobes with 4-foot array. With onboard IntelliMix DSP, the MXA710 provides Automatic Mixing, Acoustic Echo Cancellation, Noise Reduction, and Automatic Gain Control, providing all the processing to help ensure echo and noise-free audio, giving end users a high-quality, unifying AV conference experience. Autofocus Technology fine-tunes each lobe position in real-time, adjusting for meeting participant movements.

Using Designer System Configuration software for deployment, room coverage templates enable quick and easy lobe optimization specifically for wall, ceiling, or table installations.

Available in 2-foot (60cm) or 4-foot (120cm) lengths and three colors (white, black, and aluminum), the MXA710 is compatible with both Dante and AES67 audio networking protocols. It is PoE-powered and features LED status bars at each end of the array with configurable colors and brightness. The smaller form factor is well suited for smaller meeting spaces up to seven to eight people that are being equipped with videoconferencing to provide greater virtual meeting capability. The larger form factor supports large meeting rooms that seat up to around 18 people. Multiple MXA710 units can be used to provide coverage for even larger spaces.

“Shure's solutions are built for the hybrid workplace,” said Paul Gunia, director of technology partnerships at Shure. “Your customers, clients, and students will feel like they’re in the room with you when you use our market-leading array microphones. Our entire lineup of Microflex Advance array microphones is now Microsoft Teams Certified.”

“Microsoft Teams Certification requires products to meet the most stringent audio quality standards in the AV industry,” said Albert Kooiman, senior director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. “Shure’s MXA710 provides customers with a high-quality audio experience for superior audio performance during conferencing sessions in an easy-to-install yet out-of-the-way form factor.”

The Bottom Line: The MXA710 is designed for high-quality audio capture in AV conferencing environments. The low-profile form factor of the MXA710 is designed to blend into any meeting room without sacrificing audio quality.