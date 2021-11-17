Looking Ahead, Shure Joins WinnForum, 5G-MAG

Advancing its goals in professional networking and 5G solutions for audio transmission, Shure has joined WinnForum and 5G-MAG.

Shure joins an international membership group comprising equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users and regulators.

WInnForum, also known as Wireless Innovation Forum, focuses on standards and advancing technologies to better utilize spectrum and continued development of wireless communications systems. Shure believes that getting involved with the organization will help develop new technologies that would allow wireless microphones to get access to "free" or "affordable" spectrum to satisfy the growing needs of the audio industry.

The company has also joined 5G-MAG (5G Media Action Group), an association bridging the media with Information and Communications Technology (ICT) industries. 5G-MAG influences standards and deployments while providing framework for collaboration for implementing 5G technology for media production and distribution.

Shure plans to leverage its long-standing experience in developing wireless microphones to participate in discussions about 5G solutions for audio transmission. This cross-industry organization gathers stakeholders across the media and ICT sectors, including content and service providers, network operators, technology solution suppliers, equipment manufacturers, R&D organizations, regulators and policy makers, so Shure can get a 360-degree view of how 5G fits into the professional audio landscape.