Workplace 2025: Shure

Tyler Troutman, Strategic Market Development at Shure, shares how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

AVT Question: Please share how technologies are helping to reshape the workplace and create user-friendly environments.

Thought Leader: Tyler Troutman, Strategic Market Development at Shure

The modern workplace is in constant flux, requiring organizations to adopt an evolving rotation of tools and technologies to address changing workplace needs. In 2025, it will be crucial to be prepared for shifts to the way we work, particularly as more and more organizations push for employees to return to an in-person office schedule. As these changes take shape over the course of the year, Shure is delivering high-quality audio solutions that enable collaboration regardless of physical location.

Unified communications platforms like Microsoft Teams and Zoom are evolving to offer even more seamless transitions between everyday operations like videoconferencing, chat, and file sharing. The use of these conferencing platforms combined with AI productivity tools enables efficient communication, and Shure is driving communication capabilities with solutions that ensure clear and accurate audio capture.

Organizations must recognize the need for better collaboration tools and give employees access to conferencing technology that both enables clear communication and drives productivity—ultimately improving the workplace collaboration experience in the new era of work." —Tyler Troutman, Strategic Market Development at Shure

The new IntelliMix Room Kits are an example of a product that offers a comprehensive solution for effortless deployment across small to large meeting rooms. Many of today’s all-in-one solutions do not yet adequately solve the acoustic challenges of our modern meeting rooms. The IntelliMix Room Kits are a complete Microsoft Teams Room system, ensuring the best audio quality for Teams Rooms, plus AI-powered Huddly video cameras to optimize the video experience in meetings. This comprehensive solution is set to transform the modern meeting experience by incorporating audio intelligibility, AI-driven tools, and video capture in an all-in-one solution to meet today’s workplace needs.

Our commitment at Shure is to deliver innovation in audio, and this means continuously investing in development to push the boundaries of what’s possible in communication. Organizations must recognize the need for better collaboration tools and give employees access to conferencing technology that both enables clear communication and drives productivity—ultimately improving the workplace collaboration experience in the new era of work.

Cindy Davis is the brand and content director of AV Technology (AVT). She was a critical member of the AVT editorial team when the title won the “Best Media Brand” laurel in the 2018 SIIA Jesse H. Neal Awards. Davis moderates several monthly AV/IT roundtables and enjoys facilitating and engaging in deeper conversations about the complex topics shaping the ever-evolving AV/IT industry. She explores the ethos of collaboration, hybrid workplaces, experiential spaces, and artificial intelligence to share with readers. Previously, she developed the TechDecisions brand of content sites for EH Publishing, named one of the “10 Great Business Media Websites” by B2B Media Business magazine. For more than 25 years, Davis has developed and delivered multiplatform content for AV/IT B2B and consumer electronics B2C publications, associations, and companies. A lifelong New Englander, Davis makes time for coastal hikes with her husband, Gary, and their Vizsla rescue, Dixie, sailing on one of Gloucester’s great schooners and sampling local IPAs. Connect with her on LinkedIn